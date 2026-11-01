MotoGP Malaysian GP

MotoGP riders step up pressure in final bid to avoid Qatar Grand Prix

Motorsport.com understands that the majority of MotoGP riders have sent a letter to the championship promoter, reiterating their demand that the series itself take responsibility for providing the insurance cover and guarantees required for them to travel to Qatar

Oriol Puigdemont

Edited: Nov 1, 2026, 7:07 AM

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Photo by: Hazrin Yeob Men Shah / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tensions between the majority of MotoGP riders and the championship organisers have reached new heights this weekend in the Sepang paddock, with the trip to Qatar fast approaching.

Next Sunday's race was originally scheduled for mid-April but was postponed following the outbreak of war between the United States and Israel on one side, and Iran on the other. Although hostilities have eased compared with the opening months of the conflict, instability remains a concern across the region, and the possibility of renewed attacks in the coming days cannot be ruled out, particularly with US president Donald Trump, who faces the midterm elections this Tuesday, involved in the conflict.

Having already expressed their reluctance to travel to Losail, the majority of riders strengthened their position by submitting a document to MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group (MGPSEG), the championship's commercial rights holder, during last week's Australian Grand Prix.

Motorsport.com understands that the document, endorsed and signed by three-quarters of the grid, outlined five conditions that MGPSEG would have to meet to secure their participation. These included an evacuation plan covering all paddock personnel, as well as life, repatriation and medical insurance to cover any eventuality should the crisis escalate.

Motorsport.com understands that this last point is now at the heart of the dispute. While MGPSEG insists that all these guarantees have been provided by the Qatari government, the riders want the championship organisers themselves to assume responsibility for them.

With both sides refusing to back down, the riders appear increasingly resigned to having to race at Losail. Before accepting that outcome, however, they have made one final attempt to increase the pressure.

On Friday afternoon, they gathered again for a meeting held in Yamaha's communications department offices, where they agreed to draft another letter reaffirming their position and demanding that MGPSEG act as the guarantor as a condition of their willingness to travel to Doha.

The letter was sent to MGPSEG representatives and the teams, and included a deadline: unless they received written confirmation by 4pm on Sunday that the championship would assume responsibility for any eventuality in Qatar, their intention remained not to travel.

On Sunday morning, at 11am, the team managers met with Carmelo and Carlos Ezpeleta, MGPSEG's CEO and deputy managing director respectively. During that meeting, the message conveyed to the teams focused once again on their contractual obligations towards the championship.

"This morning MotoGP management met with the Teams to review the latest information and assurances provided by the State of Qatar, Lusail International Circuit, relevant embassies and independent experts. These internal and external assessments continue to inform our ongoing risk review and decision-making process," MotoGP said in a statement.

"We will continue to monitor developments closely and remain in regular contact with all relevant authorities and stakeholders. Decisions of this nature must be based on the most current facts, advice from official sources and informed assessment available at the time they are made. Should that assessment change, we will act accordingly."

Riders leaving the pit lane

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

It is the teams, rather than the riders, that are bound by contracts with the championship, and they are responsible for ensuring their riders participate in the relevant events.

Of all the MotoGP manufacturers and teams, Yamaha was the only one that had yet to confirm its attendance in Qatar as of Sunday. The Japanese manufacturer's internal policy includes a clause preventing its employees from travelling to conflict zones. In the coming hours, the Iwata-based company must decide whether to waive that restriction for its MotoGP division in this particular instance.

The various meetings held by the riders suggest that they are not sufficiently united to prevail in their stand-off with the championship's management. At least, not so far.

Motorsport.com understands that the group of five riders who broke ranks with the majority in Australia by supporting the trip to Qatar has now been reduced to just three in Malaysia.

It remains to be seen how openly the riders express their views once the Malaysian Grand Prix is over, and whether they decide to make their intentions regarding the next race public, either individually or collectively.

In that respect, all riders have been warned of the potential financial and sporting consequences of failing to appear at Losail.

Although the regulations do not specifically address such a scenario, given the absence of any precedent, Motorsport.com understands that the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) has a framework under which it could impose appropriate sanctions.

"Any unjustified absence may be subject to FIM action," an MGPSEG spokesperson told Motorsport.com.

That leaves the door open to a wide range of possible penalties, which, from a sporting perspective, could extend from the deduction of championship points to suspension from one or more of the remaining rounds

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