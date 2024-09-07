All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
Qualifying report
MotoGP San Marino GP

MotoGP San Marino GP: Bagnaia surges to pole with record lap as Marquez crashes

The world champion blasts the all-time lap record at Misano for second pole of 2024

Adam Wheeler
Adam Wheeler
Upd:
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team, Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia stormed to pole with a lap record at Misano in qualifying for MotoGP's San Marino Grand Prix as Marc Marquez crashed out.

Italian Bagnaia, who has two wins in the last three years at the venue, controlled the session from the first circulation, heading an all-Ducati top three and a clean sweep of the front row for Valentino Rossi’s VR46 Academy as Pramac’s Franco Morbidelli took second, just 0.2s from his countryman, and VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi clinched third.

Gresini rider Marquez, who secured a first win on Ducati machinery last weekend, crashed at Turn 15 during Q2 and ended up ninth.

“The pace is super-good and my feeling on the bike is fantastic,” said Bagnaia. “I’m not 100% physically but luckily when I am riding I feel OK, so this is good,”

World championship leader Jorge Martin was fourth ahead of the first non-Ducati rider,  Tech 3 GasGas's Pedro Acosta and KTM’s Brad Binder, who entered the session through Q1.

In seventh and topping the third row was Gresini’s Alex Marquez, who also came through Q1. He was quicker than factory Ducati rider Enea Bastianini, who suffered an engine problem in FP2. Just behind Marc Marquez was Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo in 10th, only 0.7s from the pace-setting Ducati.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aprilia’s Maverick Viñales appeared to have a technical issue deep into Q2 but was still the best qualifier for the Italian brand in 11th. KTM’s Jack Miller ranked 12th as the last runner in the period.

Red Bull KTM’s Pol Espargaro crashed on the entry to the long left-hander at Turn 8 during Q1 and did not make the cut, while Honda’s Joan Mir was still not fit enough to compete having been struck down with a stomach virus on Wednesday and was forced to withdraw from the weekend.

MotoGP San Marino GP - Qualifying results

1
 - 
5
1
 - 
2
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 7

1'30.304

168.550 298
2 Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 9

+0.285

1'30.589

0.285 168.020 297
3 Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 9

+0.305

1'30.609

0.020 167.983 297
4 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 9

+0.341

1'30.645

0.036 167.916 303
5 Spain P. Acosta Tech 3 31 KTM 9

+0.352

1'30.656

0.011 167.896 300
6 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 9

+0.444

1'30.748

0.092 167.726 298
7 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 9

+0.574

1'30.878

0.130 167.486 297
8 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 9

+0.596

1'30.900

0.022 167.445 299
9 Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 5

+0.625

1'30.929

0.029 167.392 296
10 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 9

+0.750

1'31.054

0.125 167.162 294
11 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 6

+0.851

1'31.155

0.101 166.977 295
12 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 9

+0.898

1'31.202

0.047 166.891 297
View full results

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Quartararo: “It’s a long time since I enjoyed the bike like today”
Next article MotoGP San Marino GP: Martin denies Bagnaia in sprint to extend title lead

Top Comments

Adam Wheeler
More from
Adam Wheeler
MotoGP San Marino GP: Martin denies Bagnaia in sprint to extend title lead

MotoGP San Marino GP: Martin denies Bagnaia in sprint to extend title lead

MotoGP
San Marino GP
MotoGP San Marino GP: Martin denies Bagnaia in sprint to extend title lead
Quartararo: “It’s a long time since I enjoyed the bike like today”

Quartararo: “It’s a long time since I enjoyed the bike like today”

MotoGP
San Marino GP
Quartararo: “It’s a long time since I enjoyed the bike like today”
The key rider traits that led Oliveira to Pramac Yamaha

The key rider traits that led Oliveira to Pramac Yamaha

MotoGP
San Marino GP
The key rider traits that led Oliveira to Pramac Yamaha

Latest news

Mercedes duo puzzled as W15 got “almost slower” over Italian GP

Mercedes duo puzzled as W15 got “almost slower” over Italian GP

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
Mercedes duo puzzled as W15 got “almost slower” over Italian GP
MotoGP San Marino GP: Martin denies Bagnaia in sprint to extend title lead

MotoGP San Marino GP: Martin denies Bagnaia in sprint to extend title lead

MGP MotoGP
San Marino GP
MotoGP San Marino GP: Martin denies Bagnaia in sprint to extend title lead
DTM Sachsenring: Aitken claims dominant win, Bortolotti regains title lead

DTM Sachsenring: Aitken claims dominant win, Bortolotti regains title lead

DTM DTM
Sachsenring
DTM Sachsenring: Aitken claims dominant win, Bortolotti regains title lead
WRC Acropolis: Sordo puncture hands Neuville the lead

WRC Acropolis: Sordo puncture hands Neuville the lead

WRC WRC
Rally Greece
WRC Acropolis: Sordo puncture hands Neuville the lead

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia