Previous / Marc Marquez to attempt MotoGP return at post-race Misano test Next / Quartararo hopes Marquez MotoGP return can "destroy" Ducati's title plans
MotoGP / San Marino GP Practice report

Misano MotoGP: Bastianini heads Ducati 1-2-3-4 in second practice

Gresini’s Enea Bastianini led a Ducati 1-2-3-4 in second practice for the MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix as future teammate Francesco Bagnaia crashed.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Misano MotoGP: Bastianini heads Ducati 1-2-3-4 in second practice

Bagnaia came into this afternoon’s 45-minute session carrying a three-place grid penalty for Sunday’s race after impeding Alex Marquez and Bastianini in FP1.

The factory Ducati rider’s day didn’t get any more straightforward as he suffered a fast crash on the way into the Turn 13 right-hander just under 15 minutes into the session while he was on a flying lap.

Bagnaia was able to return to the session soon after, but was denied top spot in FP2 by Bastianini by 0.114s as the pair ran line astern on their final flying laps.

Pramac’s Johann Zarco set the early pace on his Ducati with a 1m33.135s, but immediately crashed at the first corner when he lost the front-end under braking.

VR46 Ducati rider Marco Bezzecchi took over soon after with a 1m32.759s, before championship leader Fabio Quartararo went fastest on his Yamaha with a 1m32.264s.

Quartararo would improve on his lap time to a 1m32.210s with just under half an hour of the session remaining, with former teammate Maverick Vinales on the Aprilia deposing him 10 minutes later.

Vinales went on a succession of fastest laps, taking over top spot from Quartararo with a 1m32.111s before dipping under the 1m32s with a 1m31.882s next time around.

Quartararo would have one last stab at leading the way with a 1m31.878s, but was powerless to stop himself being shuffled back to fifth at the chequered flag by an armada of Ducatis.

Bagnaia lit up the timing screens on his final lap, while Bastianini on the year-old Desmosedici shadowed him.

The former went fastest with a 1m31.631s, but only for a few seconds as Bastianini edged ahead with a 1m31.517s.

Jack Miller on the sister factory team Ducati leaped up to third late on ahead of Zarco, while Vinales was sixth behind Quartararo.

Aleix Espargaro was seventh on the second of the Aprilias from Pramac’s Jorge Martin, Bezzecchi and the Yamaha of Franco Morbidelli – who took his maiden MotoGP win at Misano in 2020.

Pol Espargaro was the first of the Hondas in 11th ahead of KTM duo Miguel Oliveira and Brad Binder, with the former suffering a crash at Turn 10 late on.

Alex Rins trailed them, the Suzuki rider also crashing in FP2. Sliding off his GSX-RR at the penultimate corner, the Spaniard was seen getting angry with marshals as they crated his stricken motorcycle away.

Joan Mir’s Suzuki replacement Kazuki Watanabe made it into the 105% cut-off threshold in FP2 with a 1m36.019s to complete the 25-rider field, though was 4.5s off the pace.

Watanabe also upset Bagnaia at the end of FP2 after the Ducati rider was forced to run on at Turn 1 as he caught the rookie too quickly under braking.

The 2022 MotoGP San Marino GP weekend will continue on Saturday at 9:55am CEST with FP3.

MotoGP San Marino GP - FP2 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'31.517
2 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'31.631 0.114
3 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'31.702 0.185
4 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'31.837 0.320
5 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'31.843 0.326
6 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 1'31.882 0.365
7 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'31.929 0.412
8 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'32.166 0.649
9 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 1'32.191 0.674
10 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'32.242 0.725
11 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'32.301 0.784
12 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'32.330 0.813
13 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'32.358 0.841
14 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'32.365 0.848
15 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'32.418 0.901
16 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'32.566 1.049
17 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 1'32.656 1.139
18 Italy Michele Pirro
Ducati 1'32.673 1.156
19 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'32.749 1.232
20 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Yamaha 1'32.894 1.377
21 Germany Stefan Bradl
Honda 1'32.978 1.461
22 Spain Raúl Fernández
KTM 1'33.200 1.683
23 Australia Remy Gardner
KTM 1'33.559 2.042
24 South Africa Darryn Binder
Yamaha 1'33.608 2.091
25 Japan Kazuki Watanabe
Suzuki 1'36.019 4.502
Marc Marquez to attempt MotoGP return at post-race Misano test
Previous article

Marc Marquez to attempt MotoGP return at post-race Misano test
Next article

Quartararo hopes Marquez MotoGP return can “destroy” Ducati’s title plans

Quartararo hopes Marquez MotoGP return can “destroy” Ducati’s title plans
