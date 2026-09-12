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MotoGP San Marino GP

MotoGP San Marino GP: Full starting grid

Check out the full starting grid for this weekend's MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix at Misano.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Published:
Track action

Track action

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Marco Bezzecchi will start MotoGP's San Marino Grand Prix from pole position after setting a new lap record in Saturday's qualifying session.

The factory Aprilia rider smashed the Misano circuit record to clinch his second consecutive pole position, and fourth overall of the season.

Reigning world champion Marc Marquez will line up just behind him aboard the factory Ducati, meaning the two title rivals will once again start first and second on the grid.

Completing the front row will be Gresini's Fermin Aldeguer, who made his way from Q1 to grab third place.

The second-row also features several heavy hitters, including VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio and Aprilia's points leader Jorge Martin. Honda rider Luca Marini also impressed in qualifying and will take the start from sixth place.

Alex Marquez appeared set to be in the fight for victory this weekend after practice, but two crashes in qualifying left him ninth, behind KTM's Pedro Acosta and outgoing VR46 rider Franco Morbidelli.

Johann Zarco originally qualified 11th for LCR Honda, behind the Trackhouse Aprilia of Raul Fernandez, but was demoted to 11th on the grid for impeding Bezzecchi in Q2.

The San Marino GP gets underway at 2pm local time on Sunday, 13 September 2026. MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi will be among those in attendance, supporting his VR46 team.

MotoGP San Marino GP starting grid:

 Cla   Rider   Team  Time  Gap
1 Marco Bezzecchi Aprilia 1'29.982 -
2 Marc Márquez Ducati 1'30.180 0.198
3 Fermín Aldeguer Gresini 1'30.350 0.368
4 Fabio Di Giannantonio VR46 1'30.386 0.404
5 Jorge Martín Aprilia 1'30.569 0.587
6 Luca Marini Honda 1'30.609 0.627
7 Pedro Acosta KTM 1'30.640 0.658
8 Franco Morbidelli VR46 1'30.643 0.661
9 Álex Márquez Gresini 1'30.696 0.714
10 Raúl Fernández Trackhouse 1'30.853 0.871
11 Pol Espargaró Tech3 1'31.180 1.198
12 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'30.799 0.817
13 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'30.916 0.934
14 Johann Zarco LCR 1'30.887 0.905
15 Diogo Moreira LCR 1'30.966 0.984
16 Enea Bastianini Tech3 1'31.113 1.131
17 Joan Mir Honda 1'31.149 1.167
18 Jack Miller Pramac 1'31.413 1.431
19 Brad Binder KTM 1'31.552 1.570
20 Alex Rins Yamaha 1'31.593 1.611
21 Toprak.Razgatlıoglu Pramac 1'32.264 2.282

 

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