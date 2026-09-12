MotoGP San Marino GP: Full starting grid
Check out the full starting grid for this weekend's MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix at Misano.
Track action
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Marco Bezzecchi will start MotoGP's San Marino Grand Prix from pole position after setting a new lap record in Saturday's qualifying session.
The factory Aprilia rider smashed the Misano circuit record to clinch his second consecutive pole position, and fourth overall of the season.
Reigning world champion Marc Marquez will line up just behind him aboard the factory Ducati, meaning the two title rivals will once again start first and second on the grid.
Completing the front row will be Gresini's Fermin Aldeguer, who made his way from Q1 to grab third place.
The second-row also features several heavy hitters, including VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio and Aprilia's points leader Jorge Martin. Honda rider Luca Marini also impressed in qualifying and will take the start from sixth place.
Alex Marquez appeared set to be in the fight for victory this weekend after practice, but two crashes in qualifying left him ninth, behind KTM's Pedro Acosta and outgoing VR46 rider Franco Morbidelli.
Johann Zarco originally qualified 11th for LCR Honda, behind the Trackhouse Aprilia of Raul Fernandez, but was demoted to 11th on the grid for impeding Bezzecchi in Q2.
The San Marino GP gets underway at 2pm local time on Sunday, 13 September 2026. MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi will be among those in attendance, supporting his VR46 team.
MotoGP San Marino GP starting grid:
|Cla
|Rider
|Team
|Time
|Gap
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|Aprilia
|1'29.982
|-
|2
|Marc Márquez
|Ducati
|1'30.180
|0.198
|3
|Fermín Aldeguer
|Gresini
|1'30.350
|0.368
|4
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|VR46
|1'30.386
|0.404
|5
|Jorge Martín
|Aprilia
|1'30.569
|0.587
|6
|Luca Marini
|Honda
|1'30.609
|0.627
|7
|Pedro Acosta
|KTM
|1'30.640
|0.658
|8
|Franco Morbidelli
|VR46
|1'30.643
|0.661
|9
|Álex Márquez
|Gresini
|1'30.696
|0.714
|10
|Raúl Fernández
|Trackhouse
|1'30.853
|0.871
|11
|Pol Espargaró
|Tech3
|1'31.180
|1.198
|12
|Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|1'30.799
|0.817
|13
|Francesco Bagnaia
|Ducati
|1'30.916
|0.934
|14
|Johann Zarco
|LCR
|1'30.887
|0.905
|15
|Diogo Moreira
|LCR
|1'30.966
|0.984
|16
|Enea Bastianini
|Tech3
|1'31.113
|1.131
|17
|Joan Mir
|Honda
|1'31.149
|1.167
|18
|Jack Miller
|Pramac
|1'31.413
|1.431
|19
|Brad Binder
|KTM
|1'31.552
|1.570
|20
|Alex Rins
|Yamaha
|1'31.593
|1.611
|21
|Toprak.Razgatlıoglu
|Pramac
|1'32.264
|2.282
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