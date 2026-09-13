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Race report
MotoGP San Marino GP

MotoGP San Marino GP: Marc Marquez wins to take points lead, Marco Bezzecchi crashes out

The championship takes a decisive turn as Marquez wins and Bezzecchi crashes

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Edited:
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Marc Marquez capitalised on an opening-lap crash for Aprilia rival Marco Bezzecchi to win the San Marino Grand Prix and secure the lead in the MotoGP standings.

With Bezzecchi making another grave error early in the race after starting from pole position, the reigning world champion inherited the lead on the opening lap and then fought off Jorge Martin and Alex Marquez to claim his fifth win of the season.

After battling Ducati's Marquez through the middle stages of the race, Martin dropped down the order to fifth after his pace fell off a cliff, with Alex Marquez and Pedro Acosta completing the podium spots.

Following the race, Marquez is now level with Martin at the top of the standings on 274 points, but remains ahead on countback thanks to his greater number of race wins. 

At the start of the race, Bezzecchi moved to the right to cover the inside line, ensuring Marquez couldn’t repeat his winning move from the sprint.

While that allowed the Italian to retain the lead at Turn 1, he tried too hard to keep the reigning world champion at bay on the opening lap, sliding out of the race at Turn 12.

This left Marquez in the lead, followed by the other Aprilia of Martin, who had cleared the Ducatis of Fabio Di Giannantonio and Fermin Aldeguer at the start to snatch second.

Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Racing

Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

While Marquez ran away at the front in the early stages of Saturday’s sprint, he couldn’t create a gap over Martin, who matched his pace through the early stages.

With just three tenths separating the pair, Martin launched a surprise attack on Marquez into Turn 4, outbraking the factory Ducati rider to take the lead.

Marquez initially slipped eight tenths behind Martin, dropping into the clutches of his brother Alex, before picking up his pace closing the gap back up again.

On lap 12, Marquez sent his Ducati up the inside into Turn 6, passing the Aprilia with ease to take the lead. 

As Martin continued to drop down the order, losing places to Alex Marquez and Acosta on the next four laps, Marc Marquez began pulling away at the front, extending his advantage to a second.

Towards the closing stages of the race, Alex Marquez became a serious contender for victory, slashing the gap down to just four tenths of a second.

But the factory Ducati rider didn’t make a single mistake in the final laps, taking the chequered flag with a 0.657s to make it five wins in seven races.

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Running a special livery to pay tribute to the late Marco Simoncelli, Alex Marquez recovered from a disastrous Saturday to finish second, securing a first one-two for the Marquez brothers this season.

Acosta impressed aboard the factory KTM yet again, rising from seventh on the grid to complete the podium positions.

Aldeguer claimed fourth for Gresini, while Martin struggled to fifth on the factory Aprilia, 14s behind race winner Marquez.

This marked only the second time this season that none of the four Aprilias finished on the podium, marking a nightmare weekend for the Noale factory on home turf.

Raul Fernandez finished sixth for Trackhouse after starting 10th, while Fabio Di Giannantonio recovered from a slow start to finish seventh for VR46.

Enea Bastianini was next up in eighth for Tech3, while Luca Marini (Honda) and Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) completed the top 10.

Only 14 riders finished the race, with Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia the most high-profile retiree after Bezzecchi.

RACE

All Stats
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Spain M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati 27

41'13.013

25
2 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 27

+0.657

41'13.670

0.657 20
3 Spain P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM 27

+2.326

41'15.339

1.669 16
4 Spain F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing 54 Ducati 27

+6.027

41'19.040

3.701 13
5 Spain J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 89 Aprilia 27

+14.021

41'27.034

7.994 11
6 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 27

+18.252

41'31.265

4.231 10
7 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 27

+20.581

41'33.594

2.329 9
8 Italy E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM 27

+20.858

41'33.871

0.277 8
9 Italy L. Marini Honda HRC 10 Honda 27

+22.911

41'35.924

2.053 7
10 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 27

+23.229

41'36.242

0.318 6
11 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 27

+23.905

41'36.918

0.676 5
12 Turkey T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing 7 Yamaha 27

+28.031

41'41.044

4.126 4
13 Italy F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati 27

+28.927

41'41.940

0.896 3
14 Spain P. Espargaro Tech 3 44 KTM 27

+31.792

41'44.805

2.865 2
dnf France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 24

+3 Laps

37'26.700

3 Laps Accident 1
dnf Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 16

+11 Laps

26'12.786

8 Laps Retirement
dnf Spain J. Mir Honda HRC 36 Honda 5

+22 Laps

9'17.222

11 Laps Retirement
dnf Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 63 Ducati 5

+22 Laps

7'49.800

Accident
dnf Brazil D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda 2

+25 Laps

3'28.171

3 Laps Accident
dnf Australia J. Miller Pramac Racing 43 Yamaha 1

+26 Laps

2'44.728

1 Lap Retirement
dnf Italy M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team 72 Aprilia 0

+27 Laps

1'07.298

1 Lap Accident
View full results

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