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MotoGP San Marino GP: Marco Bezzecchi pips Marquez brothers to top Practice

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MotoGP San Marino GP: Marco Bezzecchi pips Marquez brothers to top Practice
Practice report
MotoGP San Marino GP

MotoGP San Marino GP: Marco Bezzecchi pips Marquez brothers to top Practice

A tightly-contested Friday practice points to a fierce battle brewing between Aprilia and Ducati at the San Marino GP

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Published:
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Marco Bezzecchi edged out Marc Marquez by a tenth of a second to top practice for MotoGP’s San Marino Grand Prix on Friday.

The factory Aprilia rider set a best time of 1m30.144s in the closing stages of the session, beating the Ducati of reigning world champion Marc Marquez by just over a tenth of a second.

Gresini’s Alex Marquez ended up fractionally behind in third place, while VR46 duo Fabio di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli completed the top five in the presence of team boss Valentino Rossi.

At the start of the hour-long session, Alex Marquez and Bezzecchi traded the fastest times at the top of the leaderboard, with little separating Ducati and Aprilia around the 4.2km circuit.

Bezzecchi was the first to lower Marc Marquez’s FP1 benchmark with a 1m31.333s, before Alex Marquez set the first lap in the 1m30s bracket to establish himself at the front.

About 25 minutes into the session, Aprilia bolted on a fresh soft tyre on the rear of Bezzecchi’s bike, with the Italian immediately setting two rapid laps to reclaim the top spot - the fastest being a 1m30.829s.

The lap times began to fall in the final-third of the session, with di Giannantonio, Luca Marini and Pedro Acosta all taking turns at the top. 

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

More quick laps followed in the last 10 minutes, with Bezzecchi briefly taking the top spot on the Aprilia, only for Marc Marquez to demote him with a 1m30.247s. Alex Marquez rejoined the fight soon after, pipping Bezzecchi by just 0.002s to move up to second place.

But Bezzecchi still had something left in reserve, posting a time of 1m30.144s just as the clock ticked down to zero, to end the day fastest of all.

This marked the third time in three weekends that he set the pace on Friday, having also been fastest on his comeback at Silverstone and again at Aragon a fortnight ago.

The Marquez brothers ended up second and third on the timesheets, with Marc ahead of Alex, while di Giannantonio and Morbidelli were less than a tenth adrift in fourth and fifth.

Meanwhile, Acosta recovered from a crash in FP1 to set the sixth-fastest time aboard the KTM, 0.344s off the pace set by Bezzecchi.

Honda’s Marini enjoyed a strong day on home turf, showing impressive pace in FP1 before going seventh-quickest in the afternoon.

Luca Marini, Honda HRC

Luca Marini, Honda HRC

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

He was followed by LCR’s Johann Zarco, while Pol Espargaro surprised the field by finishing ninth as a substitute for Maverick Vinales at Tech3 KTM.

Despite the late flurry of improvements, Aprilia’s Jorge Martin hung on to 10th place, beating Tech3’s Enea Bastianini by just 0.016s to secure a direct promotion into Q2.

Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez, however, wasn’t as lucky, as he slipped to 12th in the final stages of practice.

Fermin Aldeguer also finished off the pace in 13th for Gresini, while Francesco Bagnaia was once again the slowest Ducati in 19th.

Yamaha again struggled for performance, with Fabio Quartararo ending up a second off the pace on the best of the M1s in 16th.

MotoGP San Marino GP - Practice results

FiP

All Stats
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Italy M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team 72 Aprilia 25

1'30.144

168.849
2 Spain M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati 23

+0.103

1'30.247

0.103 168.657
3 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 27

+0.185

1'30.329

0.082 168.504
4 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 25

+0.241

1'30.385

0.056 168.399
5 Italy F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati 21

+0.271

1'30.415

0.030 168.343
6 Spain P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM 24

+0.344

1'30.488

0.073 168.207
7 Italy L. Marini Honda HRC 10 Honda 24

+0.496

1'30.640

0.152 167.925
8 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 27

+0.510

1'30.654

0.014 167.899
9 Spain P. Espargaro Tech 3 44 KTM 23

+0.530

1'30.674

0.020 167.862
10 Spain J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 89 Aprilia 26

+0.546

1'30.690

0.016 167.833
11 Italy E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM 24

+0.560

1'30.704

0.014 167.807
12 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 26

+0.572

1'30.716

0.012 167.785
13 Spain F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing 54 Ducati 22

+0.614

1'30.758

0.042 167.707
14 Spain J. Mir Honda HRC 36 Honda 26

+0.715

1'30.859

0.101 167.521
15 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 25

+0.799

1'30.943

0.084 167.366
16 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 26

+1.034

1'31.178

0.235 166.935
17 Brazil D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda 25

+1.119

1'31.263

0.085 166.779
18 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 21

+1.137

1'31.281

0.018 166.746
19 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 63 Ducati 19

+1.315

1'31.459

0.178 166.422
20 Australia J. Miller Pramac Racing 43 Yamaha 23

+1.423

1'31.567

0.108 166.225
21 Turkey T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing 7 Yamaha 19

+1.927

1'32.071

0.504 165.315
View full results

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