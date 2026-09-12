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Qualifying report
MotoGP San Marino GP

MotoGP San Marino GP: Marco Bezzecchi stuns Ducati with record-breaking pole

Bezzecchi and Marquez will once again line up on the front row of the grid following a thrilling qualifying at Misano

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Published:
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Marco Bezzecchi smashed the Misano circuit record to claim his second consecutive pole position of the 2026 MotoGP season at the San Marino Grand Prix.

The factory Aprilia rider posted an incredible time of 1m29.982s on his first run in qualifying, beating reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez to the top spot by almost two tenths of a second.

Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer came from Q1 to complete the front row, just pipping VR46 rider Fabio di Giannantonio to third.

As the 15-minute Q2 session began, Alex Marquez laid the early marker with a 1m30.733s, and he was on course to improve his time until he went down at Turn 8 while trail braking on his Gresini Ducati.

Minutes later, di Giannantonio snatched the top spot with a 1m30.504s aboard the VR46 Ducati, before Bezzecchi became the first rider in history to break the 90s barrier at Misano.

This gave the Aprilia rider an advantage of 0.467s over di Giannantonio after the first runs, with Marc Marquez a further half a tenth behind in third. Bezzecchi’s Ducati rivals delivered significant improvements on their second runs, but the Italian remained out of reach, claiming his fourth pole of 2026 by 0.198s.

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

The closest anyone came to Bezzecchi was Ducati star Marquez, who improved to 1m30.180s on his final run to qualify second, just ahead of Aldeguer’s Gresini bike.

Di Giannantonio could only find half a tenth on his final lap and ended up fourth, while championship leader Jorge Martin (Aprilia) qualified a solid fifth after struggling in practice.

Luca Marini impressed aboard the factory Honda to edge out Pedro Acosta to sixth, while Franco Morbidelli was eighth-fastest for VR46.

Gresini’s Alex Marquez crashed twice in qualifying, his second fall at Turn 4 in the closing stages leaving him a distant ninth on the grid.

Further back, Trackhouse Raul Fernandez struggled to match the pace of his factory Aprilia counterparts after coming through Q1 and ended up 10th.

The top 12 was completed by Johann Zarco (LCR) and Pol Espargaro (Tech3), although the former remains under investigation for allegedly impeding Bezzecchi in qualifying.

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo held a provisional Q2 spot for much of the opening qualifying, but was bumped out by Aldeguer in the closing stages, ending up 13th on the grid.

Francesco Bagnaia qualified a disappointing 14th for his home race, with the two-time MotoGP champion hitting his factory Ducati in frustration after making a mistake on his flying lap. 

Diogo Moreira (LCR) and Joan Mir (Honda) finished 15th and 17th respectively, separated by the Tech3 KTM of Enea Bastianini.

They were followed by Jack Miller (Pramac) and Brad Binder (KTM), while Alex Rins (Yamaha) and Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pramac) once again propped up the 21-bike grid.

San Marino GP - Q2 results

All Stats
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Italy M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team 72 Aprilia 8

1'29.982

169.153
2 Spain M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati 8

+0.198

1'30.180

0.198 168.782
3 Spain F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing 54 Ducati 9

+0.368

1'30.350

0.170 168.464
4 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 7

+0.404

1'30.386

0.036 168.397
5 Spain J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 89 Aprilia 9

+0.587

1'30.569

0.183 168.057
6 Italy L. Marini Honda HRC 10 Honda 8

+0.627

1'30.609

0.040 167.983
7 Spain P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM 8

+0.658

1'30.640

0.031 167.925
8 Italy F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati 8

+0.661

1'30.643

0.003 167.920
9 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 6

+0.714

1'30.696

0.053 167.822
10 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 6

+0.871

1'30.853

0.157 167.532
11 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 7

+0.905

1'30.887

0.034 167.469
12 Spain P. Espargaro Tech 3 44 KTM 7

+1.198

1'31.180

0.293 166.931
View full results

San Marino GP - Q1 results

All Stats
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 7

1'30.535

168.120 295
2 Spain F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing 54 Ducati 9

+0.042

1'30.577

0.042 168.042 295
3 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 8

+0.264

1'30.799

0.222 167.631 294
4 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 63 Ducati 8

+0.381

1'30.916

0.117 167.416 299
5 Brazil D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda 8

+0.431

1'30.966

0.050 167.324 299
6 Italy E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM 8

+0.578

1'31.113

0.147 167.054 296
7 Spain J. Mir Honda HRC 36 Honda 8

+0.614

1'31.149

0.036 166.988 300
8 Australia J. Miller Pramac Racing 43 Yamaha 8

+0.878

1'31.413

0.264 166.505 295
9 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 8

+1.017

1'31.552

0.139 166.253 298
10 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 8

+1.058

1'31.593

0.041 166.178 295
11 Turkey T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing 7 Yamaha 6

+1.729

1'32.264

0.671 164.970 292
View full results

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