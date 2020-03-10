MotoGP calendar revised again as COTA race postponed
The MotoGP 2020 calendar has undergone another revision prompted by the threat of the coronavirus, with Austin ceding season opener status to Argentina and the finale moving to a week later.
An amended calendar was initially presented to the public on March 5, with Austin's Grand Prix of the Americas becoming the first premier-class race on the schedule after coronavirus-related travel restrictions forced the cancellation of the MotoGP round in Qatar, while the Thailand race was pushed back to October.
Soon after, however, the prospect of kicking off the MotoGP season on April 5 at the Circuit of the Americas likewise became increasingly non-viable, following a declaration of a "state of emergency" in Austin and the quarantine lockdown of Italy, where much of the MotoGP paddock is based.
On Wednesday, MotoGP promoter Dorna confirmed the COTA race weekend would be delayed until later in the year "due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak".
Whereas the Moto2 and Moto3 campaigns have already got underway in Qatar this past weekend, MotoGP is now due to wait until April 19 at Argentina's Termas de Rio Hondo for its first race.
The COTA race is now slated for November 15, the date that previously belonged to the Valencia finale - which has now been pushed back a week to November 22.
The traditional post-race test in Valencia had already been shelved for 2020, but the latest schedule change casts major doubt over the Jerez test as well, it having been scheduled for November 19-20.
Revised MotoGP 2020 calendar:
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|March 8
|Qatar - Moto2 and Moto3 only
|Losail
|April 19
|Argentina
|Termas de Rio Hondo
|May 3
|Spain
|Jerez
|May 17
|France
|Le Mans
|May 31
|Italy
|Mugello
|June 7
|Catalunya
|Barcelona
|June 21
|Germany
|Sachsenring
|June 28
|Netherlands
|Assen
|July 12
|Finland
|KymiRing
|August 9
|Czech Republic
|Brno
|August 16
|Austria
|Red Bull Ring
|August 30
|Great Britain
|Silverstone
|September 13
|San Marino
|Misano
|September 27
|Aragon
|Motorland Aragon
|October 4
|Thailand
|Buriram
|October 18
|Japan
|Motegi
|October 25
|Australia
|Phillip Island
|November 1
|Malaysia
|Sepang
|November 15
|GP of the Americas
|COTA
|November 22
|Valencia
|Ricardo Tormo
About this article
|Series
|MotoGP
|Author
|Valentin Khorounzhiy
