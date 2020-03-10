MotoGP
MotoGP calendar revised again as COTA race postponed

MotoGP calendar revised again as COTA race postponed
By:
Mar 10, 2020, 2:59 PM

The MotoGP 2020 calendar has undergone another revision prompted by the threat of the coronavirus, with Austin ceding season opener status to Argentina and the finale moving to a week later.

An amended calendar was initially presented to the public on March 5, with Austin's Grand Prix of the Americas becoming the first premier-class race on the schedule after coronavirus-related travel restrictions forced the cancellation of the MotoGP round in Qatar, while the Thailand race was pushed back to October.

Soon after, however, the prospect of kicking off the MotoGP season on April 5 at the Circuit of the Americas likewise became increasingly non-viable, following a declaration of a "state of emergency" in Austin and the quarantine lockdown of Italy, where much of the MotoGP paddock is based.

On Wednesday, MotoGP promoter Dorna confirmed the COTA race weekend would be delayed until later in the year "due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak".

Whereas the Moto2 and Moto3 campaigns have already got underway in Qatar this past weekend, MotoGP is now due to wait until April 19 at Argentina's Termas de Rio Hondo for its first race.

The COTA race is now slated for November 15, the date that previously belonged to the Valencia finale - which has now been pushed back a week to November 22.

The traditional post-race test in Valencia had already been shelved for 2020, but the latest schedule change casts major doubt over the Jerez test as well, it having been scheduled for November 19-20.

Revised MotoGP 2020 calendar:

Date Event Venue
March 8 Qatar - Moto2 and Moto3 only Losail
April 19 Argentina Termas de Rio Hondo
May 3 Spain Jerez
May 17 France Le Mans
May 31 Italy Mugello
June 7 Catalunya Barcelona
June 21 Germany Sachsenring
June 28 Netherlands Assen
July 12 Finland KymiRing
August 9 Czech Republic Brno
August 16 Austria Red Bull Ring
August 30 Great Britain Silverstone
September 13 San Marino Misano
September 27 Aragon Motorland Aragon
October 4 Thailand Buriram
October 18 Japan Motegi
October 25 Australia Phillip Island
November 1 Malaysia Sepang
November 15 GP of the Americas COTA
November 22 Valencia Ricardo Tormo
Series MotoGP
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

Argentinian GP

Argentinian GP

16 Apr - 19 Apr
