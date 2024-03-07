MotoGP secures new television rights in the US
MotoGP has announced on the eve of the 2024 season that it has secured new television rights for TNT to broadcast live coverage of the series in America.
The new MotoGP season begins this weekend with the Qatar Grand Prix, as Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia embarks on a campaign to defend his title for a second time.
America is a major market for MotoGP promoter Dorna Sports, with it welcoming former NBA chief Dan Rossomondo as chief commercial officer last year.
In 2024, MotoGP will also feature an American-owned team on the grid, with Trackhouse Racing expanding its NASCAR operation to compete as Aprilia's satellite squad with Miguel Oliveira.
As MotoGP pushes to gain a further foothold in the United States, it announced on Thursday afternoon that it has partnered with TNT Sports – part of Warner Bros Discovery - to broadcast the entire 2024 season across the country.
In a statement released by MotoGP, it says "truTV and Max's B/R Sports Add-On will show every race of this record-breaking MotoGP season live, including top quality pre-race coverage.
"Max's B/R Sports Add-On will also stream every session for every grand prix class across all three days of track activity, including the MotoGP qualifying shootout and the grand prix races for Moto2 and Moto3."
Rossomondo branded this a "major step for MotoGP in the US", stating: "MotoGP is the most exciting racing in the world.
"We are thrilled that our riders and teams will be showcased by Warner Bros Discovery.
"This major step for MotoGP in the US will be embraced by our loyal fans and attract a new audience who will quickly fall in love with our sport."
MotoGP will visit America on the weekend of 12-14 April for the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin.
Austin has been a mainstay on the calendar since it joined in 2013, only missing one year in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. In 2013, MotoGP went to America three times, with races in Austin, Laguna Seca and Indianapolis.
When Laguna fell off the calendar after 2013, MotoGP continued to stage two rounds in the country until 2015.
