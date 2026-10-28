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MotoGP seeks compromise with riders over Qatar Grand Prix
MotoGP riders met again on Wednesday at Sepang, hoping to leave Malaysia with a series of written guarantees that would allow them to agree to take part in next week's Qatar Grand Prix.
Oriol Puigdemont
Published: Oct 28, 2026, 3:30 PM
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Race start
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images
After months of uncertainty and several weeks of mounting tension, the stand-off between most of the MotoGP grid and the championship promoter over the Qatar Grand Prix is expected to be resolved within the next 48 hours.
Ideally, an agreement could be reached as early as Thursday, once Carlos Ezpeleta, deputy managing director of MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group (MGPSEG), the company that holds the championship's commercial rights, returns from Doha. Ezpeleta attended a conference in the Qatari capital on Wednesday, giving him an opportunity to assess the latest developments in the country first-hand.
The ongoing conflict between the US-Israel and Iran had already forced MotoGP to postpone the race, originally scheduled for mid-April, until 8 November, next weekend.
Although hostilities in the Middle East have eased compared with the early stages of the conflict, the situation remains far from normal. This prompted a substantial number of riders to initially oppose travelling to Qatar.
As Motorsport.com reported last weekend from Phillip Island, the riders agreed to request a series of written guarantees from MGPSEG concerning their safety and that of the entire paddock.
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The document currently under discussion includes provisions for a specific evacuation plan, insurance policies covering the costs arising from a potential closure of Qatari airspace, and repatriation cover in the event of an extreme scenario.
Motorsport.com understands that the riders met again on Wednesday at the Sepang circuit offices, this time with a significant number of team managers also in attendance.
Photo by: Paul Crock / AFP via Getty Images
The meeting is understood to have been constructive and conducted in a cordial atmosphere, although no definitive agreement was reached, with all parties awaiting Ezpeleta's return.
The main sticking point concerns who should ultimately be responsible for providing the guarantees being sought. While the riders want MGPSEG to assume that responsibility, the promoter maintains that doing so is not feasible.
The circumstances are particularly complex. On the one hand, Qatar insists that the event can go ahead without compromising the safety of those travelling to the country. On the other, the governments of most countries represented in the MotoGP paddock are advising against travel to Qatar unless strictly necessary.
However, a travel advisory is not the same as an outright ban, meaning it does not constitute grounds for force majeure that would allow MotoGP to terminate its contract with Qatar without financial consequences.
It should also be remembered that Qatar is one of the championship's longest-standing and most important partners.
Regardless of how the dispute is eventually resolved, what seems clear is that relations between MGPSEG and the riders are currently strained.
The championship promoter believes its leading figures should demonstrate a greater level of commitment, while the riders feel that increasingly demanding expectations are being placed upon them, along with greater exposure to risk.
Caught in the middle are the teams, which are acting as intermediaries and are contractually bound to both sides: to their riders on the one hand, and to the championship promoter on the other.
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