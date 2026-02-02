Skip to main content

MotoGP

MotoGP Sepang test: Schedule, entry list and how to follow

The 2026 MotoGP pre-season gets underway with the Sepang test, taking place from Tuesday 3 to Thursday 5 February. Here’s the full schedule for each day, which riders will take part and how you can follow the action

Rubén Carballo Rosa
Edited:
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Marc Márquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

After the Shakedown, which was reserved for test riders, rookies and Group D manufacturer Yamaha, the Sepang International Circuit will host the first collective winter test for the 2026 MotoGP grid this week.

However, there will be two notable absences due to injury at the official Sepang test, which will take place from Tuesday 3 February to Thursday 5 February. Here’s a breakdown of the test schedule, the riders expected to participate and how to follow it.

MotoGP Sepang Test 2026 Schedule

The Sepang Test will run to the same schedule as last week's Shakedown. During the three days of running (3-5 February), the action will start at 10 a.m. local time in Malaysia. The morning session will last three hours, until 1:00 p.m. After a 20-minute lunch break, there will be an afternoon session each day: from 1:20 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., lasting four hours and 40 minutes.

  Local (MYT) GMT CET ET PT JST
Start 10:00 02:00 03:00 21:00 (prev day) 18:00 (prev day) 11:00
Finish 18:00 10:00 11:00 05:00 02:00 19:00

Which riders are competing in the 2026 MotoGP Sepang test?

Unlike last week's shakedown, the Sepang test is open to all riders on the 2026 grid.

However, there will be two notable absences due to injury.

Jorge Martín will watch the Sepang test from the sidelines undergoing surgery last month to fully recover from the injuries he sustained in 2025. The Aprilia rider is hoping that these two operations will allow him to start the new season in the best shape possible.

Gresini's Fermín Aldeguer, who fractured his tibia while training at the Jorge Martinez 'Aspar' circuit, will also skip the three days of running at Sepang.

It should be noted that test riders from each manufacturer will also be eligible to take part in the test. Most notably, Aprilia's test rider Lorenzo Savadori will replace Martín in Malaysia while also undertaking development work for the Noale brand.

Team Motorcycle Riders
Ducati Desmosedici GP26

Spain Marc Marquez

Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Aprilia RS-GP 2026

Italy Marco Bezzecchi

Italy Lorenzo Savadori
KTM RC16 2026

Spain Pedro Acosta

South Africa Brad Binder
Tech3 RC16 2026

Spain Maverick Vinales

Italy Enea Bastianini
Yamaha M1 2026

France Fabio Quartararo

Spain Alex Rins

Spain Augusto Fernandez

 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Pramac Racing M1 2026

Australia Jack Miller

Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Honda RC213V 2026

Spain Joan Mir

Italy Luca Marini
Team VR46 Desmosedici GP26 / GP25

Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio

Italy Franco Morbidelli
Gresini Desmosedici GP26 / GP25

Spain Alex Marquez
Trackhouse RS-GP 2026

Spain Raul Fernandez

Japan Ai Ogura
Team LCR RC213V 2026

France Johann Zarco

Brazil Diogo Moreira

How to follow the 2026 MotoGP Sepang Test

The good news is that the Sepang MotoGP test will see broader coverage than the Shakedown. The primary way to follow the action live will be through Live Timing, the official MotoGP live timing service available via a Timing Pass subscription (priced at €17.99 for the full season).

It’s important to note that MotoGP tests are not broadcast live on television — there is no live race production — outside of some appearances at the late-season Valencia tests. However, there will still be televised content in the form of daily summaries.

Fans can watch daily video summaries through MotoGP VideoPass, which will feature about 90 minutes of coverage each day in its After the Flag programme, airing from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m CEST, with the final 30 minutes of each test session shown live.

Motorsport.com is present at Sepang this week and will bring all the live updates, news and daily reports from the Malaysian venue.

