MotoGP Sepang test: Schedule, entry list and how to follow
The 2026 MotoGP pre-season gets underway with the Sepang test, taking place from Tuesday 3 to Thursday 5 February. Here’s the full schedule for each day, which riders will take part and how you can follow the action
Marc Márquez, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images
After the Shakedown, which was reserved for test riders, rookies and Group D manufacturer Yamaha, the Sepang International Circuit will host the first collective winter test for the 2026 MotoGP grid this week.
However, there will be two notable absences due to injury at the official Sepang test, which will take place from Tuesday 3 February to Thursday 5 February. Here’s a breakdown of the test schedule, the riders expected to participate and how to follow it.
MotoGP Sepang Test 2026 Schedule
The Sepang Test will run to the same schedule as last week's Shakedown. During the three days of running (3-5 February), the action will start at 10 a.m. local time in Malaysia. The morning session will last three hours, until 1:00 p.m. After a 20-minute lunch break, there will be an afternoon session each day: from 1:20 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., lasting four hours and 40 minutes.
|Local (MYT)
|GMT
|CET
|ET
|PT
|JST
|Start
|10:00
|02:00
|03:00
|21:00 (prev day)
|18:00 (prev day)
|11:00
|Finish
|18:00
|10:00
|11:00
|05:00
|02:00
|19:00
Which riders are competing in the 2026 MotoGP Sepang test?
Unlike last week's shakedown, the Sepang test is open to all riders on the 2026 grid.
However, there will be two notable absences due to injury.
Jorge Martín will watch the Sepang test from the sidelines undergoing surgery last month to fully recover from the injuries he sustained in 2025. The Aprilia rider is hoping that these two operations will allow him to start the new season in the best shape possible.
Gresini's Fermín Aldeguer, who fractured his tibia while training at the Jorge Martinez 'Aspar' circuit, will also skip the three days of running at Sepang.
It should be noted that test riders from each manufacturer will also be eligible to take part in the test. Most notably, Aprilia's test rider Lorenzo Savadori will replace Martín in Malaysia while also undertaking development work for the Noale brand.
|Team
|Motorcycle
|Riders
|Ducati
|Desmosedici GP26
|Aprilia
|RS-GP 2026
|
Lorenzo Savadori
|KTM
|RC16 2026
|Tech3
|RC16 2026
|Yamaha
|M1 2026
|Andrea Dovizioso
|Pramac Racing
|M1 2026
|Honda
|RC213V 2026
|Team VR46
|Desmosedici GP26 / GP25
|Gresini
|Desmosedici GP26 / GP25
|Trackhouse
|RS-GP 2026
|Team LCR
|RC213V 2026
|Diogo Moreira
How to follow the 2026 MotoGP Sepang Test
The good news is that the Sepang MotoGP test will see broader coverage than the Shakedown. The primary way to follow the action live will be through Live Timing, the official MotoGP live timing service available via a Timing Pass subscription (priced at €17.99 for the full season).
It’s important to note that MotoGP tests are not broadcast live on television — there is no live race production — outside of some appearances at the late-season Valencia tests. However, there will still be televised content in the form of daily summaries.
Fans can watch daily video summaries through MotoGP VideoPass, which will feature about 90 minutes of coverage each day in its After the Flag programme, airing from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m CEST, with the final 30 minutes of each test session shown live.
Motorsport.com is present at Sepang this week and will bring all the live updates, news and daily reports from the Malaysian venue.
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
The challenges facing Williams ahead of F1 2026
Kyle Busch says 'we got away from the Chase for a reason'
Abbi Pulling explains why Formula E is "cut-throat" after Miami ePrix rookie run
Mercedes announces new development driver signing as full line-up confirmed
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments