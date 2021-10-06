Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Americas GP News

MotoGP set for longest season ever as provisional 2022 calendar finalised

By:

The 2022 MotoGP season is set to be the longest in the series’ history, as 21 races have been drafted into a provisional calendar.

MotoGP set for longest season ever as provisional 2022 calendar finalised

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced MotoGP to radically alter its 2020 and 2021 schedules, with the current campaign featuring 18 races instead of the originally planned 20 – with the majority taking place in Europe.

But MotoGP has finalised a normal schedule for the 2022 campaign, which will feature a record 21 races and two new events.

The season is schedule to kick off on 6 March with the traditional opening round under the floodlights in Qatar, with the returning Indonesian Grand Prix scheduled for round two on 20 March.

MotoGP last raced in the country in 1997 at the Sentul circuit, and will stage the first ‘street’ race of the modern era at the purpose-built Mandalika venue on the island of Lombok – which will be used as public roads outside of racing activity.

The Argentine GP will return after a two-year COVID-forced hiatus on 3 April and will run back-to-back with the Grand Prix of the Americas in Texas – something that hasn’t been done since 2016 following travel chaos for much of the paddock in getting from Argentina to America.

MotoGP will touch down in Europe on 24 April for the Portuguese Grand Prix at the Algarve, followed by its regular jaunts through Jerez, Le Mans, Mugello, Barcelona, Sachsenring and Assen through May and June.

Race start

Race start

Photo by: Dorna

The first half of the season will be capped off by the returning Finnish GP at the new KymiRing on 10 July, which has three-times been axed from its calendar slot since 2019 owing to construction delays and the COVID pandemic.

It will mark the series' first visit to Finland since 1982.

The British GP at Silverstone will kick off the second half of the season on its new date of 7 August, with the Austrian GP now moved to 21 August at the Red Bull Ring.

MotoGP will return to Misano and Aragon in September and stage its first Japanese GP since 2019 on 25 September at Motegi, which will be paired with the Thailand GP a week later on 2 October.

The traditional Pacific flyaway triple-header has now been scrapped, with a week off between Thailand and Australia on 16 October, with the Malaysian GP following on 23 October.

The season will conclude on 6 November in Valencia.

MotoGP already announced last month that its pre-season testing phase in 2022 will be confined to five days across one week from 5-13 February in Malaysia and Indonesia.

Though no official announcement has been made on the new calendar, all MotoGP teams have already been informed of the new provisional schedule.

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider Prime

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

Marc Marquez's romp to victory at the Grand Prix of the Americas led many to believe the 'old' pre-injury Honda rider was close to coming back to his full powers. However, the 'old' Marquez will probably never exist again and instead he'll have to adapt to his new reality to return to title-winning ways in 2022.

MotoGP
4 h
Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result Prime

Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result

Marc Marquez scorched to his seventh Circuit of the Americas victory in MotoGP last Sunday with a display reminiscent of his pre-injury form. However, his path to the win across the weekend was in keeping with the current reality of his physical limitations, with self-preservation on Saturday key to his Sunday success

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2021
How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike Prime

How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike

His third place at Misano made Enea Bastianini the fifth different Ducati-mounted rider to score a podium in 2021. Amid a season that has seen one rider amass the bulk of Yamaha and Honda's success, the Ducati's versatility makes for a potent weapon, but the contribution of a former leading light shouldn't be forgotten

MotoGP
Sep 23, 2021
The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career Prime

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Maverick Vinales’ early debut with Aprilia has been one of the most interesting plots of the recent MotoGP rounds. The results may not look standout on paper, but a closer inspection reveals just how much progress Vinales has truly made in understanding a bike that has taken him well out of his “comfort zone”.

MotoGP
Sep 22, 2021
Why Misano was a pivotal race for MotoGP's present and future Prime

Why Misano was a pivotal race for MotoGP's present and future

On a day each of the podium trio could claim to be the star of the show, the San Marino GP will be remembered as a pivotal race in both MotoGP's present and future. While Fabio Quartararo demonstrated his world title credentials just behind Francesco Bagnaia's flawless victory charge, a new threat emerged from the shadows

MotoGP
Sep 20, 2021
How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Prime

How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Duelling against Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top to secure a long overdue MotoGP victory. As Marquez likened Bagnaia to a Ducati title contender of old, it appears the Italian rider could finally start to fight for wins on a more regular basis

MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Prime

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Prime

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

OPINION: The 2021 British Grand Prix was a historic day for MotoGP. At the centre of it was Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia after securing its first podium in the modern MotoGP era. It was something of a full-circle moment that highlighted just how far MotoGP has come in the last decade

MotoGP
Aug 30, 2021

