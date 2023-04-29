Subscribe
Previous / FIM announces new Women’s World Championship for 2024 Next / Yamaha is “sleeping” on its troubled MotoGP bike, says Quartararo
MotoGP / Spanish GP Race report

MotoGP Spanish GP: Binder wins wild sprint from Bagnaia

KTM's Brad Binder won his second MotoGP sprint race after triumphing in a wild Saturday contest at a Spanish Grand Prix that was interrupted by a red flag.

Lewis Duncan
By:
MotoGP Spanish GP: Binder wins wild sprint from Bagnaia

Binder locked horns with team-mate Jack Miller for victory in the sprint race, making a decisive move on the penultimate tour before scampering 0.428 seconds clear to the chequered flag.

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia was second after passing Miller on the last lap to close to three points off the championship lead after VR46 Ducati's Marco Bezzecchi could only manage ninth in a chaotic afternoon.

The 12-lap sprint was red-flagged on the opening lap after Yamaha's Franco Morbidelli made contact with Alex Marquez at Turn 2 and tipped both into a crash.

Morbidelli's errant machine found itself in the path of Bezzecchi, who could do nothing to avoid it and also went down. Tech3 GASGAS rider Augusto Fernandez had his own incident at the crash site.

A fire on Bezzecchi's Ducati forced the race to be stopped. All riders were able to take the restart, which was run over 11 laps.

Miller grabbed the holeshot off the line from poleman Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia at the original start, and at the restart the latter found himself overhauled by both KTM's again.

This time it was Binder who took the lead from Miller, while both Pramac's Jorge Martin and Bagnaia quickly moved Espargaro down to fifth across the opening lap.

Miller and Martin engaged at Turn 9, with the Pramac rider taking second before Miller retaliated into the Dani Pedrosa corner at Turn 6.

Martin tried to repeat his Turn 9 move seconds later but ran slightly wide and allowed Miller to come back into second.

Miller proceeded to hunt down team-mate Binder and took the lead from him into the last corner at the end of lap three.

The Australian held firm until lap nine, when Binder launched his first attack as he tried to outbrake his team-mate into Turn 6.

Binder got all out of shape and couldn't hold the line. He made a similar attempt on lap 10, and though he ran wide at Turn 6 he was able to scythe up the inside of Miller at the following corner.

Once in the lead, Binder immediately pulled away by four tenths as Miller fell victim to Bagnaia's advances at Turn 6 on the final lap.

Martin hoped to capitalise on the battling ahead but had to settle for fourth, as RNF Aprilia's Miguel Oliveira fended off KTM wildcard Pedrosa, who completed the top six in his first-ever MotoGP sprint race.

Maverick Vinales was seventh at the chequered flag on his Aprilia, as team-mate Aleix Espargaro crashed out of fifth on lap six.

Pramac's Johann Zarco and Bezzecchi took the final points on offer in the sprint down to ninth, with the sister VR46 Ducati of Luca Marini 10th.

Fabio Quartararo was the big loser of the red flag. The Yamaha rider leapt up from 16th to eighth in the first two corners of the original start, but he couldn't repeat this in the second start and struggled to 12th behind Gresini's Fabio Di Giannantonio and LCR Honda's Alex Rins.

Morbidelli was 16th in the end following his lap one crash in the original start, while Alex Marquez crashed out.

There were falls for Honda duo Joan Mir and Takaaki Nakagami (LCR), while Marc Marquez's injury stand-in Iker Lecuona was 18th in his first MotoGP start since 2021.

Ducati's Enea Bastianini was a non-starter after withdrawing from the Spanish GP weekend due to injury earlier today.

Cla Rider Bike Gap
1 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM
2 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 0.428
3 Australia Jack Miller
KTM 0.680
4 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 0.853
5 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
Aprilia 1.638
6 Spain Dani Pedrosa
KTM 1.738
7 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 3.248
8 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 3.380
9 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 5.711
10 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 7.015
11 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 7.174
12 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 7.467
13 Spain Alex Rins
Honda 9.867
14 Spain Raúl Fernández
Aprilia 11.550
15 Germany Stefan Bradl
Honda 15.455
16 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 15.849
17 Spain Augusto Fernandez
KTM 15.969
18 Spain Iker Lecuona
Honda 25.356
19 Germany Jonas Folger
KTM 25.530
20 Spain Joan Mir
Honda
21 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia
22 Spain Alex Marquez
Ducati
23 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda
View full results
shares
comments

FIM announces new Women’s World Championship for 2024

Yamaha is “sleeping” on its troubled MotoGP bike, says Quartararo
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Quartararo: MotoGP stewards offered “no clear explanation” of Jerez penalty

Quartararo: MotoGP stewards offered “no clear explanation” of Jerez penalty

MotoGP
Spanish GP

Quartararo: MotoGP stewards offered “no clear explanation” of Jerez penalty Quartararo: MotoGP stewards offered “no clear explanation” of Jerez penalty

Bagnaia raced like a "number one" on his way to Jerez MotoGP win

Bagnaia raced like a "number one" on his way to Jerez MotoGP win

MotoGP
Spanish GP

Bagnaia raced like a "number one" on his way to Jerez MotoGP win Bagnaia raced like a "number one" on his way to Jerez MotoGP win

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

Quartararo: MotoGP stewards offered “no clear explanation” of Jerez penalty

Quartararo: MotoGP stewards offered “no clear explanation” of Jerez penalty

MGP MotoGP
Spanish GP

Quartararo: MotoGP stewards offered “no clear explanation” of Jerez penalty Quartararo: MotoGP stewards offered “no clear explanation” of Jerez penalty

IndyCar Barber: Rossi leads Herta in raceday warm-up

IndyCar Barber: Rossi leads Herta in raceday warm-up

Indy IndyCar
Birmingham

IndyCar Barber: Rossi leads Herta in raceday warm-up IndyCar Barber: Rossi leads Herta in raceday warm-up

Bagnaia raced like a "number one" on his way to Jerez MotoGP win

Bagnaia raced like a "number one" on his way to Jerez MotoGP win

MGP MotoGP
Spanish GP

Bagnaia raced like a "number one" on his way to Jerez MotoGP win Bagnaia raced like a "number one" on his way to Jerez MotoGP win

IndyCar to remain racing at Barber until at least 2027

IndyCar to remain racing at Barber until at least 2027

Indy IndyCar
Birmingham

IndyCar to remain racing at Barber until at least 2027 IndyCar to remain racing at Barber until at least 2027

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe