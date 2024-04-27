All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
MotoGP Spanish GP

MotoGP Spanish GP: Martin wins mad, crash-filled sprint race from Acosta

Pramac's Jorge Martin extended his MotoGP championship lead after a crash for Marc Marquez gifted him the Spanish Grand Prix sprint victory in a race that saw 15 fallers.

Lewis Duncan
Lewis Duncan
Upd:
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Martin leapt into the lead on the opening lap but was quickly reeled in and passed by poleman Marquez, who looked on course for a first Gresini Ducati win.

But on lap nine of 12, Marquez fell off at Turn 9, just seconds after third to fifth-placed Alex Marquez, Enea Bastianini and Brad Binder slid off at Turn 5.

Maverick Vinales crashed at the same place on the following lap while running third, with several others all having front-end crashes through to the finish.

In all, 16 riders out of 25 made it to the chequered flag, but everyone from 12th down also suffered crashes at some stage.

Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia was involved in a collision with Marco Bezzecchi and Brad Binder at Turn 1 on lap three which took the factory Ducati rider out.

Through all the chaos, Tech3 rookie Pedro Acosta found himself in second, while Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo rose from 23rd on the grid to complete the podium.

Martin now leads the championship by 29 points from Acosta, while Bagnaia is 42 adrift.

Early rain threats came to nothing as the lights went out for the 12-lap Jerez sprint, with Binder jumping into the lead from fourth on the grid on his factory KTM.

Martin slotted into second ahead of Marquez, while Bagnaia found himself mired in sixth.

At Turn 9 Martin took the lead away from Binder, while Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro became the first crasher in a dramatic sprint at Turn 8.

Jack Miller would slide off his KTM at the last corner at the end of the first lap, but would remount to finish 14th.

At the front, Marc Marquez overtook Binder at Turn 9 for second with a tough move. However, the KTM rider scythed past again into the last corner on the third tour.

This move let Alex Marquez come through on the pair of them, while Binder ultimately lost the most.

Marc Marquez repassed his Gresini team-mate and brother Alex Marquez for second at Turn 1, while Binder went to reclaim fourth as Marco Bezzecchi threw his VR46 Ducati up the inside of Bagnaia.

Bezzecchi ran wide and forced Bagnaia to open the door to Binder, who came steaming up the inside but connected with the factory Ducati rider and sent him down.

The incident was placed under investigation by the FIM stewards, but no further action was taken.

Through all this chaos, Martin had opened a 1.3s lead over Marc Marquez come the start of lap four – though the Gresini rider would close the Pramac GP24 down by the start of the seventh tour.

Marquez capitalised on a moment for Martin going through Turn 7 to line up a move into Turn 9, which he executed cleanly to move into the lead.

But on lap nine his hopes of a first win since Misano 2021 were dashed when he fell at Turn 9, doing so seconds after Alex Marquez, Binder and Bastianini had identical crashes at Turn 5.

Martin was released into a comfortable lead as a result, with the Spaniard taking his second sprint win of the year by 2.970s from Acosta.

Yamaha's Quartararo was already enjoying a strong fightback from a career-worst 23rd on the grid as he circulated in ninth before the chaos that enveloped the end of the race unfolded.

After Vinales fell at Turn 5 while running third on lap 10, Quartararo found himself in an unlikely rostrum spot and fended off KTM wildcard Dani Pedrosa by 0.050s to secure third.

Franco Morbidelli completed the top five for Pramac Ducati, passing LCR Honda's Johann Zarco at the last corner of the final lap before the Frenchman also tumbled off his bike.

Raul Fernandez was sixth for Trackhouse Racing as Marc Marquez recovered to ninth – though was forced to drop a spot for punting Honda's Joan Mir wide at Turn 13 on lap 11.

Tech3's Augusto Fernandez and Oliveira, who was shuffled down to ninth after another aggressive Marquez overtake, secured the final sprint points.

Mir was 10th, 0.135s outside of the points, with LCR's Takaaki Nakagami 11th as Zarco, Fabio Di Giannantonio (VR46), Miller, Alex Rins (Yamaha) and Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia) saw the chequered flag despite crashes.

Honda's Luca Marini and Stefan Bradl were late fallers, as was Bezzecchi.

1
 - 
5
1
 - 
2
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 0

19'52.682

160.2 12
2 Spain P. Acosta Tech 3 31 KTM 0

19'55.652

159.8 9
3 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 0

19'59.734

159.2 7
4 Spain D. Pedrosa Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 26 KTM 0

19'59.784

159.2 6
5 Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 0

20'01.163

159.0 5
6 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 0

20'08.564

158.0 4
7 Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 0

20'10.813

157.8 3
8 Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 0

20'10.960

157.7 2
9 Portugal M. Oliveira Trackhouse Racing Team 88 Aprilia 0

20'11.100

157.7 1
10 Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 0

20'11.235

157.7
11 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 0

20'13.818

157.4
12 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 0

20'14.630

157.3
13 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 0

20'16.160

157.1
14 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 0

20'30.583

155.2
15 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 0

20'54.970

152.2
16 Italy L. Savadori Aprilia Racing Team 32 Aprilia 0

21'15.661

149.7
dnf Italy L. Marini Repsol Honda Team 10 Honda 0

18'33.619

157.2 Accident
dnf Germany S. Bradl HRC Test Team 6 Honda 0

18'33.761

157.2 Accident
dnf Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 0

14'58.553

159.4 Accident
dnf Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 0

13'16.272

159.9 Accident
dnf South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 0

13'16.515

159.9 Accident
dnf Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 0

13'16.799

159.8 Accident
dnf Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 0

13'18.393

159.5 Accident
dnf Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 0

3'25.135

155.2 Accident
dnf Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 0

Accident
View full results
 

 

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article MotoGP Spanish GP: Marc Marquez grabs first Ducati pole in damp qualifying
Next article Mir rages at "irregular" MotoGP stewards after Marquez sprint clash

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
Bagnaia critical of “no plan” MotoGP sprint races

Bagnaia critical of “no plan” MotoGP sprint races

MotoGP
Spanish GP
Bagnaia critical of “no plan” MotoGP sprint races
Vinales: Jerez MotoGP sprint should have been red-flagged amid crash chaos

Vinales: Jerez MotoGP sprint should have been red-flagged amid crash chaos

MotoGP
Spanish GP
Vinales: Jerez MotoGP sprint should have been red-flagged amid crash chaos
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

F1 teams downplay risks of ‘sprint cars’ with new parc ferme rules

F1 teams downplay risks of ‘sprint cars’ with new parc ferme rules

F1 Formula 1
F1 teams downplay risks of ‘sprint cars’ with new parc ferme rules
2024 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

2024 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MGP MotoGP
Spanish GP
2024 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
Palou “not very pleased” by mysterious pace slump in Barber IndyCar qualifying

Palou “not very pleased” by mysterious pace slump in Barber IndyCar qualifying

Indy IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
Palou “not very pleased” by mysterious pace slump in Barber IndyCar qualifying
McLaughlin admits "it's been a tough week" after snagging Barber pole

McLaughlin admits "it's been a tough week" after snagging Barber pole

Indy IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
McLaughlin admits "it's been a tough week" after snagging Barber pole

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia