All

MotoGP / Spanish GP

MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch

By:

MotoGP travels to Jerez this weekend for the Spanish Grand Prix. Here's how you can watch qualifying for the fourth round of the 2021 season.

MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch

What time does qualifying for the Spanish MotoGP start? 

Q1 will begin at 14:10 local time, followed by the pole-deciding Q2 at 14:35. Each session will last 15 minutes. 

  • Date: Saturday, May 1st
  • Start time: 12:10 GMT / 13:10 BST / 14:10 CEST /  08:10 ET / 05:10 PT / 22:10 AEST / 21:10 JST / 17:40 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

07:55

08:55

09:55

03:55

00:55

17:55

16:55

13:25

FP2

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10

21:10

17:40

FP3

 07:55

08:55

 09:55

03:55

00:55

 17:55

16:55

 13:25

FP4

 11:30

12:30

 13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

 17:00

Qualifying

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10 

21:10

17:40

Warm up

07:20

 08:20 09:20

03:20

 00:20

17:20

16:20

12:50

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

How can I watch Spanish MotoGP qualifying?

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Eurosport
  • Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: PPTV
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans 7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports
  • China: Star Sports / Guangdong Television 
  • South Korea: Star Sports

Americas

  • USA: NBCSN
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Brazil: Fox Sports
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Spark Sport (new for 2021)

Can I stream qualifying?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service that includes live coverage of all qualifying and races. The MotoGP Video Pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros.

Series MotoGP
Event Spanish GP
Author Rachit Thukral

