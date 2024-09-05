All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
MotoGP San Marino GP

MotoGP still dealing with ‘aftershock’ of Bagnaia and Marquez Aragon clash

The clash between Bagnaia and younger Marquez remains a talking point as MotoGP heads to Misano

Adam Wheeler
Adam Wheeler
Upd:
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

MotoGP is still dealing with the after-effects of Francesco Bagnaia's collision with Alex Marquez in the Aragon Grand Prix.

While Marc Marquez's stunning comeback win in Spain after a 1000-day drought generated plenty of headlines, the aftermath of the weekend was dominated by reactions and public judgement over the crash between his younger brother Alex and world champion Bagnaia six laps from the chequered flag.

Both were lucky to escape injury and the comprehensive TV coverage from multiple angles could not clearly discern blame.
 
Bagnaia’s immediate comments in the wake of his second DNF this season and while nursing a painful neck - “I had 170kg on top of me” - were pointed towards younger Marquez and what he felt was a purposeful move to end his race.

It was an accusation that the Gresini Ducati rider denied to the media and then in a direct social media post.
 
Bagnaia, walking wounded for the second year in a row coming into his home grand prix (he lives only a few kilometres away in Pesaro), apologised in his media duties on Thursday at Misano and reiterated his lament again in the press conference.

The incident lost Bagnaia control of the world championship standings to Jorge Martin, leaving him with a 23-point deficit ahead of the Misano double-header.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing crash

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing crash

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The prang instigated debate online and through MotoGP’s official social media channels. A video clip of the incident on the series' Instagram account registered over 317,000 likes and was the most popular premier class clip of the grand prix - and was accompanied by a long scrolling list of comments.

Bagnaia’s words compounded the drama. Alex Marquez accepted the apology in Misano but said the “damage to my person, my team and my image has already been done,” in reference to the reactions.

Several other riders in the paddock also chipped in with comments about the situation.
 
“There are a lot of hooligans that take the words of the riders to go against the others and this is very bad,” opined KTM test rider Pol Espargaro on the wider context.
 
“This is the world we live,” attested Aprilia racer Aleix Espargaro, commenting on the tribal nature of MotoGP and fans groups that tend to flare-up at flash points like Aragon.

“Luckily it is not like football but sometimes it’s close. It’s the worst part, especially for the athletes. Today you cannot disappear. You cannot just focus on racing and forget social media. You need to grow up and deal with social media, the pressure, the critics. It is part of our job but not the most beautiful.”
 
The clash created attention and movement among the MotoGP community and only two weeks after the Austrian Grand Prix had provided one of the more static and uninspiring races of the season.

“Depends how you see it,” Marquez said in the press conference on whether the crash fallout had been ‘good’ for the series.

“Like I said the damage [for me] is already done. I think it is not good for the sport in general. I don’t want to speak more about this chapter. I appreciate that he apologised for his words. That’s it. We are here and we need to be focussed on the track, this is where our job is.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Bagnaia says sorry for blasting Alex Marquez after Aragon MotoGP clash
Next article 2024 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Top Comments

Adam Wheeler
More from
Adam Wheeler
Quartararo: “It’s a long time since I enjoyed the bike like today”

Quartararo: “It’s a long time since I enjoyed the bike like today”

MotoGP
San Marino GP
Quartararo: “It’s a long time since I enjoyed the bike like today”
The key rider traits that led Oliveira to Pramac Yamaha

The key rider traits that led Oliveira to Pramac Yamaha

MotoGP
San Marino GP
The key rider traits that led Oliveira to Pramac Yamaha
MotoGP San Marino GP: Bagnaia swoops to lead practice at Misano

MotoGP San Marino GP: Bagnaia swoops to lead practice at Misano

MotoGP
San Marino GP
MotoGP San Marino GP: Bagnaia swoops to lead practice at Misano
Francesco Bagnaia
More from
Francesco Bagnaia
Bagnaia says sorry for blasting Alex Marquez after Aragon MotoGP clash

Bagnaia says sorry for blasting Alex Marquez after Aragon MotoGP clash

MotoGP
Aragon GP
Bagnaia says sorry for blasting Alex Marquez after Aragon MotoGP clash
Bagnaia furious with Alex Marquez: “He didn't stop accelerating until he threw me off”

Bagnaia furious with Alex Marquez: “He didn't stop accelerating until he threw me off”

MotoGP
Aragon GP
Bagnaia furious with Alex Marquez: “He didn't stop accelerating until he threw me off”
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Japanese GP
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

Latest news

Ogier: Neuville should "stop crying" and learn how to open the road

Ogier: Neuville should "stop crying" and learn how to open the road

WRC WRC
Rally Greece
Ogier: Neuville should "stop crying" and learn how to open the road
Rahal's ideals on what he wants with a teammate for 2025

Rahal's ideals on what he wants with a teammate for 2025

Indy IndyCar
Rahal's ideals on what he wants with a teammate for 2025
Quartararo: “It’s a long time since I enjoyed the bike like today”

Quartararo: “It’s a long time since I enjoyed the bike like today”

MGP MotoGP
San Marino GP
Quartararo: “It’s a long time since I enjoyed the bike like today”
Payback, fistfights and wallrides: NASCAR's most shocking playoff moments

Payback, fistfights and wallrides: NASCAR's most shocking playoff moments

NAS NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II
Payback, fistfights and wallrides: NASCAR's most shocking playoff moments

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia