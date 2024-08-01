All Series
MotoGP British GP

MotoGP teams reveal retro liveries for 75th anniversary at Silverstone

Retro liveries for all teams as MotoGP celebrates its 75th anniversary at Silverstone

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
MotoGP 75th anniversary retro liveries

MotoGP 75th anniversary retro liveries

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

MotoGP will ramp up celebrations for its 75th anniversary at the British Grand Prix this weekend, with teams running retro liveries on their bikes.

Thousands of fans gathered in the Silverstone pitlane on Thursday, as 11 outfits showcased special liveries to honour the unique heritage and history of MotoGP.

The initiative was organised by series promoter Dorna, which also streamed the event on its official website and X (formerly Twitter).

Remy Gardner, Yamaha Factory Racing

Remy Gardner, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Lorenza Dadderio

Yamaha was the first team to take the covers off its new-look M1, incorporating the iconic ‘speed block’ design made famous by eight-time premier class champion Giacomo Agostini in the 1970s.

Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team

Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Lorenza Dadderio

Honda followed next with a radically different RC213V, which takes inspiration from the NS500 with which current MotoGP chief steward Freddie Spencer clinched his maiden premier class title in 1983.

Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: Lorenza Dadderio

Honda’s satellite squad LCR revealed two different paint jobs for the British round, with Johann Zarco racing on a white-and-green bike that pays tribute to the late Mike Hailwood and Takaaki Nakagami running in the colours of the Japanese flag.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Lorenza Dadderio

Ducati, meanwhile, unveiled a livery that is very similar to the red-white-and-black colour scheme it ran on its return to the premier class in 2003.

Pramac Racing bike livery

Pramac Racing bike livery

Photo by: Lorenza Dadderio

Pramac and its team owner Paolo Campinoti have honoured 13-time champion Angel Nieto, with Jorge Martin also sporting a special helmet for this weekend’s race. 

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team

Photo by: Lorenza Dadderio

VR46 will run a completely different livery with a blue base and yellow accents, a nod to the helmet its legendary team owner Valentino Rossi used during the 2018 MotoGP season.

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Lorenza Dadderio

Gresini has gone for a replica of the white livery with which its late owner Fausto Gresini won the 125cc titles in 1985 and ‘87, with one of his former bikes also being displayed in the pitlane.

Trackhouse Racing Team bike livery

Trackhouse Racing Team bike livery

Photo by: Lorenza Dadderio

Trackhouse will carry the faces of 11 American grand prix winners including Kenny Roberts, Randy Mamola, Kevin Schwantz and Nicky Hayden to celebrate the team’s US roots.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team, Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team, bike livery

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team, Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team, bike livery

Photo by: Aprilia Racing

Aprilia, meanwhile, is celebrating the success its ambassador Max Biaggi enjoyed on its bike in the 250cc class between 1994-96 with a black-and-grey colour scheme.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing bike livery

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing bike livery

Photo by: Lorenza Dadderio

KTM will throw it back to the past with a striking white-and-blue livery that pays homage to the 1988 KTM Single Racer.

Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 bike livery

Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 bike livery

Photo by: Lorenza Dadderio

Tech3 GasGas will compete with a different iteration of the design.

