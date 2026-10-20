MotoGP Qatar GP
MotoGP teams told Qatar Grand Prix expected to go ahead
Conflict in the Middle East had seen the race initially postponed but a return could be imminent
Oriol Puigdemont
Edited: Oct 20, 2026, 8:27 AM
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Race start
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images
The MotoGP Teams Association has informed teams that it intends to press ahead with the Qatar Grand Prix in three weeks’ time, despite the volatile situation in the Middle East.
The race, originally scheduled for April, was postponed until the 6-8 November following the outbreak of war in Iran in late February.
The conflict remains ongoing and most European countries are advising their citizens to postpone any travel to Qatar, even though the situation is no longer as intense as it was during the initial stages. However, MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group (MGPSEG), the championship promoter, considers the assurances it has received from the Qatari authorities and the local promoter sufficient to guarantee the event’s safety. The race is due to be the third leg of a triple-header comprising the Australian Grand Prix next weekend and the Malaysian round the following week.
With 15 days to go before the MotoGP paddock is due to be set up at the Lusail circuit on the outskirts of the capital Doha, the International Road-Racing Teams Association (IRTA) has emailed all teams to inform them of its intention to hold the race. In the message, IRTA stresses that the local promoter has developed a specific contingency plan, which is complemented by the advice MGPSEG is receiving. The body representing the teams also makes clear that it is in contact with relevant embassies. According to the communication, none of them has advised a change of approach.
Over the past few weeks, the teams have held numerous meetings with the championship’s senior executives, who have consistently reiterated their intention to stage the race. In this respect, it is worth highlighting the change of position adopted by Yamaha and Honda, the two Japanese manufacturers, which were initially firmly opposed to sending anyone to a conflict zone.
Yamaha’s case is particularly significant: almost two months ago, the tuning-fork brand instructed its logistics staff to look for alternative flight routes for all its personnel to avoid travelling through the affected region. It remains to be seen what measures the companies involved in the championship will take, given that their internal policies prohibit employees from travelling to territories considered unstable.
The riders, meanwhile, are divided between those who are wary of having to travel to Doha, who make up the vast majority, and those who have expressed no reservations about going. Motorsport.com understands that three-quarters of the grid would prefer to avoid racing there, while the remaining quarter is in favour of going ahead with the race. The next key moment will come on Thursday, when the riders are asked about the issue at Phillip Island.
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images
During the ongoing dialogue between MGPSEG and the teams, both CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta and his son Carlos, the championship’s deputy CEO, have highlighted the message received from the Qatari government, which states that Hamad International Airport is operating normally and at full capacity.
“We are monitoring the situation closely. We are planning to travel to Qatar but, obviously, the safety and well-being of all personnel and fans is our top priority. We continue to monitor developments,” Ezpeleta said in Indonesia.
Lusail is also scheduled to host Formula 1 from 27-29 November.
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