MotoGP Thailand GP

MotoGP Thailand GP: Pedro Acosta breaks duck with sprint win

The KTM star defeated Marc Marquez for victory after Marco Bezzecchi fell

Richard Asher
Edited:
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Pedro Acosta can finally call himself a MotoGP winner after taking victory in the sprint at Buriram on Saturday.

The KTM rider went toe-to-toe with world champion Marc Marquez but emerged on top after a pulsating race that had everything.

Pole position man and favourite Marco Bezzecchi had to witness it all from the Aprilia box after falling while in the lead on lap two of the race.

With Bezzecchi out of the running, a likely battle between the Italian and Marquez turned into a scrap between Acosta and Marquez.

The Spanish youngster would not leave the elder statesman - and likely 2027 colleague at the factory Ducati squad - in peace. The race looked set to be decided at the final corner as Acosta rehearsed a block pass there multiple times - twice succeeding in crossing the finish line first before Marquez re-took the lead.

But the race was ultimately decided in very different fashion. On the penultimate lap, Acosta pounced on a slight error from Marquez in the twisty middle part of the lap, claiming the lead. But that wasn't the end of it.

Marquez produced a block pass of his own at the end of that lap - but it was anything but clean. He pushed his young challenger well wide, immediately triggering a stewards' investigation.

Working with remarkable speed, the stewards came to a decision with half a lap remaining. Marc received a dashboard message to the effect that he would have to drop one position.

The 33-year-old complied at the final corner, allowing Acosta his long-awaited first race win in MotoGP.

Raul Fernandez saved some pride for Aprilia by taking a solid third place aboard the Trackhouse entry.

His team-mate Ai Ogura was fourth after passing factory rider Jorge Martin late in the race.

Acosta's team-mate Brad Binder had a strong afternoon to take sixth, ahead of Joan Mir (Honda) and Fabio di Giannantonio (VR46 Ducati), who lost time in a first-lap incident with Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati).

With Alex also dropping places in that clash, the way was cleared for Francesco Bagnaia to salvage the final point after missing Q2 earlier in the day and qualifying 13th.

SPRINT

All Stats
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Spain P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM 13

19'39.155

12
2 Spain M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati 13

+0.108

19'39.263

0.108 9
3 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 13

+0.540

19'39.695

0.432 7
4 Japan A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team 79 Aprilia 13

+2.100

19'41.255

1.560 6
5 Spain J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 89 Aprilia 13

+3.851

19'43.006

1.751 5
6 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 13

+4.612

19'43.767

0.761 4
7 Spain J. Mir Honda HRC 36 Honda 13

+4.924

19'44.079

0.312 3
8 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 13

+5.748

19'44.903

0.824 2
9 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 63 Ducati 13

+6.910

19'46.065

1.162 1
10 Italy L. Marini Honda HRC 10 Honda 13

+7.796

19'46.951

0.886
11 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 13

+8.504

19'47.659

0.708
12 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 13

+8.577

19'47.732

0.073
13 Brazil D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda 13

+11.970

19'51.125

3.393
14 Italy F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati 13

+12.395

19'51.550

0.425
15 Australia J. Miller Pramac Racing 43 Yamaha 13

+13.467

19'52.622

1.072
16 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 13

+15.079

19'54.234

1.612
17 Italy E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM 13

+15.452

19'54.607

0.373
18 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 13

+15.876

19'55.031

0.424
19 Spain M. Viñales Tech 3 12 KTM 13

+21.445

20'00.600

5.569
20 Turkey T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing 7 Yamaha 13

+25.860

20'05.015

4.415
21 Italy M. Pirro Gresini Racing 51 Ducati 13

+27.892

20'07.047

2.032
dnf Italy M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team 72 Aprilia 1

+12 Laps

2'30.673

12 Laps Retirement
Photos from Thailand GP - Saturday

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Aprilia bike, Trackhouse Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Enea Bastianini, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Luca Marini, Honda HRC

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Racing Team

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Racing Team

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team, Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team, Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Race start

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos