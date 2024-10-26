All Series

MotoGP Thailand GP

MotoGP Thailand GP: Bagnaia in charge for pole as Martin crashes

Bagnaia takes crucial pole in Thailand while Martin qualifies on the front row despite late crash

Ollie Barstow
Upd:
66

Francesco Bagnaia held the upper hand in qualifying for the Thailand Grand Prix as he notched up his fourth pole position of the season in Buriram, while MotoGP title rival Jorge Martin suffered a crash.

The Italian was in command throughout the Q2 session as he exerted his grip on the top spot with his first flying effort before going on to lower that twice more en route to a timesheet-topping 1m28.700s effort.

Coming into the event chasing down a 20-point deficit to Martin with three rounds and six races to come, the factory Ducati rider's psychological edge was strengthened further by his title rival blotting his copybook with a fall.

The Pramac rider had looked set to challenge Bagnaia’s pole-winning benchmark only to low-side off at turn five. Nevertheless, he remains well-placed on the front row in third, the championship fighters split by Enea Bastianini in second.

Martin wasn’t the only rider to hit the deck during Q2 with Marc Marquez, Franco Morbidelli and Johann Zarco each ending their session in the gravel trap. 

With the subsequent yellow flags limiting opportunities for late gains, it allowed Gresini rider Marquez to escape with a second row start in fifth just behind fourth-place man Marco Bezzecchi, while Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo broke the Ducati deadlock with sixth having come through Q1.

Tech3 GasGas's Pedro Acosta heads up row three, which he shares alongside Fabio di Giannantonio and Alex Marquez as Maverick Vinales and felled duo Franco Morbidelli and Johann Zarco make up row four.

Elsewhere, Brad Binder - on the podium in Buriram last season - failed to make it past Q1 in 13th, while Aleix Espargaro gets away from 14th place despite losing track time on Friday in the wake of his heavy FP1 tumble.

Q2 results:

1
 - 
5
1
 - 
2
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 8

1'28.700

184.829 333
2 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 9

+0.232

1'28.932

0.232 184.347 334
3 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 5

+0.430

1'29.130

0.198 183.938 334
4 Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 9

+0.624

1'29.324

0.194 183.538 330
5 Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 5

+0.686

1'29.386

0.062 183.411 333
6 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 9

+0.708

1'29.408

0.022 183.366 334
7 Spain P. Acosta Tech 3 31 KTM 9

+0.719

1'29.419

0.011 183.343 340
8 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 5

+0.735

1'29.435

0.016 183.310 330
9 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 9

+0.827

1'29.527

0.092 183.122 327
10 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 8

+0.928

1'29.628

0.101 182.916 333
11 Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 5

+1.036

1'29.736

0.108 182.695 335
12 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 8

+1.097

1'29.797

0.061 182.571 335
Q1 results:

1
 - 
5
1
 - 
2
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 9

1'29.406

183.370 331
2 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 8

+0.023

1'29.429

0.023 183.323 332
3 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 9

+0.129

1'29.535

0.106 183.106 330
4 Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 8

+0.162

1'29.568

0.033 183.038 336
5 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 8

+0.367

1'29.773

0.205 182.620 331
6 Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 8

+0.422

1'29.828

0.055 182.508 332
7 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 9

+0.429

1'29.835

0.007 182.494 328
8 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 8

+0.497

1'29.903

0.068 182.356 328
9 Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 8

+0.639

1'30.045

0.142 182.068 334
10 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 9

+0.696

1'30.102

0.057 181.953 330
11 Italy L. Marini Repsol Honda Team 10 Honda 8

+0.731

1'30.137

0.035 181.883 333
12 Italy L. Savadori Trackhouse Racing Team 32 Aprilia 6

+1.186

1'30.592

0.455 180.969 335
