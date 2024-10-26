All Series

Race report
MotoGP Thailand GP

MotoGP Thailand GP: Bastianini wins sprint as Martin extends points lead

Bastianini untouchable in the sprint while Martin beat title rival Bagnaia in a tense battle for second

Ollie Barstow
Upd:
Start action

Start action

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Enea Bastianini cruised to his second Saturday success of the MotoGP season as he saw off feuding title rivals Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia to win the Thailand Grand Prix Sprint race at Buriram.

The factory Ducati rider capitalised on a scuffle between Pramac's Martin and team-mate Bagnaia at the first corner to grab the lead of a race he would control right to the chequered flag.

He led home Martin in second place, the Spaniard getting the better of title rival Bagnaia to eke his overall advantage out to 22 points with Sunday’s full-length encounter still to come.

The race outcome would be largely assured moments after the start when Martin’s deep inside line into turn one sent him wide on the exit, taking Bagnaia out to the run-off with him and allowing Bastianini to slice past both on the long run to the hairpin.

Once in front Bastianini would assert his control to open up an early half-second advantage that he would extend out to a winning margin of 1.5s.

If Bastianini had it relatively easy out front, then Martin by contrast was made to work hard for second after slipping down to fifth place behind Bagnaia in the wake of their turn one skirmish.

Nevertheless, after disposing of Pedro Acosta and Marc Marquez, Martin set to work on relieving Bagnaia of second and duly succeeded with a well-judged overtake coming through the flip-flop at turns 10 and 11.

From here Martin would have the measure of his rival to hold position to the flag and nudge his advantage up with five races of the season remaining, including two sprints.

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In fourth, Marquez faded from the podium battle after a bright start, the Gresini rider having plenty in hand over brother and team-mate Alex Marquez in fifth after Acosta low-sided out of the position on lap four.

His exit allowed Ducati to lock out the entire top eight with Franco Morbidelli (Pramac), Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio di Giannantonio (both VR46) taking sixth, seventh and eighth respectively, with KTM’s Brad Binder the only point-scorer on alternative machinery in ninth.

MotoGP Thailand GP - Sprint results

1
 - 
5
1
 - 
2
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 13

19'31.131

181.9 12
2 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 13

+1.357

19'32.488

1.357 181.7 9
3 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 13

+2.372

19'33.503

1.015 181.6 7
4 Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 13

+5.402

19'36.533

3.030 181.1 6
5 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 13

+10.140

19'41.271

4.738 180.4 5
6 Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 13

+11.087

19'42.218

0.947 180.2 4
7 Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 13

+11.538

19'42.669

0.451 180.2 3
8 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 13

+11.680

19'42.811

0.142 180.1 2
9 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 13

+13.692

19'44.823

2.012 179.8 1
10 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 13

+14.483

19'45.614

0.791 179.7
11 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 13

+18.397

19'49.528

3.914 179.1
12 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 13

+18.544

19'49.675

0.147 179.1
13 Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 13

+19.265

19'50.396

0.721 179.0
14 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 13

+19.688

19'50.819

0.423 178.9
15 Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 13

+19.988

19'51.119

0.300 178.9
16 Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 13

+21.298

19'52.429

1.310 178.7
17 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 13

+21.413

19'52.544

0.115 178.7
18 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 13

+23.400

19'54.531

1.987 178.4
19 Italy L. Marini Repsol Honda Team 10 Honda 13

+23.979

19'55.110

0.579 178.3
20 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 13

+29.474

20'00.605

5.495 177.5
21 Italy L. Savadori Trackhouse Racing Team 32 Aprilia 13

+39.389

20'10.520

9.915 176.0
dnf Spain P. Acosta Tech 3 31 KTM 10

+3 Laps

15'44.928

3 Laps 173.4 Retirement
View full results

