MotoGP Thailand GP: Bastianini wins sprint as Martin extends points lead
Bastianini untouchable in the sprint while Martin beat title rival Bagnaia in a tense battle for second
Start action
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Enea Bastianini cruised to his second Saturday success of the MotoGP season as he saw off feuding title rivals Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia to win the Thailand Grand Prix Sprint race at Buriram.
The factory Ducati rider capitalised on a scuffle between Pramac's Martin and team-mate Bagnaia at the first corner to grab the lead of a race he would control right to the chequered flag.
He led home Martin in second place, the Spaniard getting the better of title rival Bagnaia to eke his overall advantage out to 22 points with Sunday’s full-length encounter still to come.
The race outcome would be largely assured moments after the start when Martin’s deep inside line into turn one sent him wide on the exit, taking Bagnaia out to the run-off with him and allowing Bastianini to slice past both on the long run to the hairpin.
Once in front Bastianini would assert his control to open up an early half-second advantage that he would extend out to a winning margin of 1.5s.
If Bastianini had it relatively easy out front, then Martin by contrast was made to work hard for second after slipping down to fifth place behind Bagnaia in the wake of their turn one skirmish.
Nevertheless, after disposing of Pedro Acosta and Marc Marquez, Martin set to work on relieving Bagnaia of second and duly succeeded with a well-judged overtake coming through the flip-flop at turns 10 and 11.
From here Martin would have the measure of his rival to hold position to the flag and nudge his advantage up with five races of the season remaining, including two sprints.
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
In fourth, Marquez faded from the podium battle after a bright start, the Gresini rider having plenty in hand over brother and team-mate Alex Marquez in fifth after Acosta low-sided out of the position on lap four.
His exit allowed Ducati to lock out the entire top eight with Franco Morbidelli (Pramac), Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio di Giannantonio (both VR46) taking sixth, seventh and eighth respectively, with KTM’s Brad Binder the only point-scorer on alternative machinery in ninth.
MotoGP Thailand GP - Sprint results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|E. Bastianini Ducati Team
|23
|Ducati
|13
|
19'31.131
|181.9
|12
|2
|J. Martin Pramac Racing
|89
|Ducati
|13
|
+1.357
19'32.488
|1.357
|181.7
|9
|3
|F. Bagnaia Ducati Team
|1
|Ducati
|13
|
+2.372
19'33.503
|1.015
|181.6
|7
|4
|M. Marquez Gresini Racing
|93
|Ducati
|13
|
+5.402
19'36.533
|3.030
|181.1
|6
|5
|A. Marquez Gresini Racing
|73
|Ducati
|13
|
+10.140
19'41.271
|4.738
|180.4
|5
|6
|F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing
|21
|Ducati
|13
|
+11.087
19'42.218
|0.947
|180.2
|4
|7
|M. Bezzecchi Team VR46
|72
|Ducati
|13
|
+11.538
19'42.669
|0.451
|180.2
|3
|8
|F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46
|49
|Ducati
|13
|
+11.680
19'42.811
|0.142
|180.1
|2
|9
|B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|33
|KTM
|13
|
+13.692
19'44.823
|2.012
|179.8
|1
|10
|F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing
|20
|Yamaha
|13
|
+14.483
19'45.614
|0.791
|179.7
|11
|J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|43
|KTM
|13
|
+18.397
19'49.528
|3.914
|179.1
|12
|J. Zarco Team LCR
|5
|Honda
|13
|
+18.544
19'49.675
|0.147
|179.1
|13
|J. Mir Repsol Honda Team
|36
|Honda
|13
|
+19.265
19'50.396
|0.721
|179.0
|14
|R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team
|25
|Aprilia
|13
|
+19.688
19'50.819
|0.423
|178.9
|15
|A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team
|41
|Aprilia
|13
|
+19.988
19'51.119
|0.300
|178.9
|16
|A. Fernandez Tech 3
|37
|KTM
|13
|
+21.298
19'52.429
|1.310
|178.7
|17
|A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing
|42
|Yamaha
|13
|
+21.413
19'52.544
|0.115
|178.7
|18
|T. Nakagami Team LCR
|30
|Honda
|13
|
+23.400
19'54.531
|1.987
|178.4
|19
|L. Marini Repsol Honda Team
|10
|Honda
|13
|
+23.979
19'55.110
|0.579
|178.3
|20
|M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team
|12
|Aprilia
|13
|
+29.474
20'00.605
|5.495
|177.5
|21
|L. Savadori Trackhouse Racing Team
|32
|Aprilia
|13
|
+39.389
20'10.520
|9.915
|176.0
|dnf
|P. Acosta Tech 3
|31
|KTM
|10
|
+3 Laps
15'44.928
|3 Laps
|173.4
|Retirement
|View full results
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Stella critical of McLaren's Mexico GP qualifying execution as Norris hits "limit"
Austin Hill bests Cole Custer for crucial Homestead Xfinity victory
F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Mexico GP
F1 Mexico GP: Sainz storms to pole ahead of Verstappen, Norris
Prime
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments