MotoGP Thailand GP: Bezzecchi leads Martin, Bagnaia in FP1

Marco Bezzecchi turned in the fastest time as action in the 2024 MotoGP World Championship resumed with round 18 of the season at the Thailand Grand Prix, the Italian setting the pace in free practice one at the Chang International Circuit.

The VR46 Racing Ducati rider hit the top of the timesheets in the opening portion of the session with a 1m30.492s to head off championship leader Jorge Martin by a mere 0.038s.

In a close run thing between the two title contenders, Francesco Bagnaia shadowed his title rival - whom he trails by 20 points coming into the first of three events to close out the season - with the third quickest time, while Ducati riders filled the top six in the order of Gresini duo Marc Marquez and Alex Marquez, plus factory man Enea Bastianini.

Best of the non-Desmosedici troupe was Pedro Acosta on the best of the GasGas Tech3 KTMs, followed closely by his stablemate Jack Miller on the factory equivalent.

As the sun begins to come down on his MotoGP career, Takaaki Nakagami had a welcome boost for himself and the beleaguered Honda fold with the ninth-best lap, ahead of top Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo in tenth.

As well as getting none of its riders inside the top ten, Aprilia also had to deal with Aleix Espargaro - who too will hang up his leathers at the end of the season - suffering a crash at the final corner. That meant its placed-rider, Maverick Vinales, finished down in 15th.