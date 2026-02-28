MotoGP Thailand GP: Marco Bezzecchi beats Marc Marquez to pole despite late crash

Skip to main content

Qualifying report
Aprilia dominant in qualifying, but Marc Marquez impresses to split Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Edited:
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi claimed pole position for MotoGP’s season-opening Thailand Grand Prix despite crashing late on in qualifying.

Bezzecchi was on course to improve his early Q2 benchmark on his final flying lap, but lost his factory RS-GP while trail braking for Turn 12.

Although his earlier effort was fractionally slower than the outright circuit record he had set in Friday practice, he held on to pole position by just 0.035s from Ducati’s Marc Marquez.

At the start of qualifying, Bezzecchi carried over the fine form he had shown earlier in Buriram, breaking the 1m29s barrier on his first flying lap before pulling further clear with a time of 1m28.652s.

His factory Aprilia team-mate Jorge Martin also went under the 1m29s level to go second, while Fernandez came from Q1 on the Trackhouse Aprilia to go third-quickest.

At this stage, Ducati wasn’t even Aprilia’s closest challenger on the leaderboard, with KTM's Pedro Acosta holding fourth place ahead of the Marquez brothers.

But reigning world champion Marc Marquez responded on his second run to mount a serious challenge against pre-qualifying favourite Bezzecchi. After lighting up the timing screens with a string of fastest sectors, he appeared set to go to the top, only to fall just short with a 1m28.687s.

Meanwhile, Fernandez claimed third with his previous effort of 1m28.876s, ensuring two Aprilias on the front row of the grid.

VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio was the fastest Ducati rider after the first run, but ultimately finished in fourth place ahead of Martin, who ran over the gravel on his final flying lap.

Acosta slipped to sixth in the final order, but was still comfortably the fastest KTM rider on the grid, about four tenths off pole position.

Alex Marquez wound up seventh on the Gresini Ducati, while Trackhouse’s Ai Ogura made it four Aprilias inside the top eight.

The top 10 was rounded out by VR46 rider Fabio di Giannantonio and Honda’s Joan Mir. Brad Binder (KTM) and Johann Zarco (LCR) completed the Q2 runners.

Bagnaia eliminated in Q1

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia was the highest-profile casualty in Q1, the Italian slumping to 13th on the grid after an error-strewn qualifying session.

The two-time MotoGP champion sat third after the opening run, but a switch to fresh soft tyres failed to deliver an improvement as he ran wide on all three of his subsequent flying laps.

He will line up on the fifth row of the grid alongside factory Honda rider Luca Marini and rookie Diogo Moreira, the latter impressing on his MotoGP debut to qualify 15th.

Fabio Quartararo led Yamaha’s charge in 16th place, but was more than nine tenths adrift of the fastest Q1 time set by Fernandez.

Three-time World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu will start his first MotoGP race from 21st on the grid, while Fermin Aldeguer’s stand-in Michele Pirro (Gresini) will complete the 22-bike grid.

MotoGP Thailand GP: Q2 results

Q2

All Stats
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Italy M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team 72 Aprilia 6

1'28.652

184.929
2 Spain M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati 8

+0.035

1'28.687

0.035 184.856
3 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 8

+0.224

1'28.876

0.189 184.463
4 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 8

+0.266

1'28.918

0.042 184.376
5 Spain J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 89 Aprilia 7

+0.349

1'29.001

0.083 184.204
6 Spain P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM 8

+0.409

1'29.061

0.060 184.080
7 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 9

+0.425

1'29.077

0.016 184.047
8 Japan A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team 79 Aprilia 8

+0.559

1'29.211

0.134 183.771
9 Italy F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati 4

+0.669

1'29.321

0.110 183.544
10 Spain J. Mir Honda HRC 36 Honda 8

+0.733

1'29.385

0.064 183.413
11 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 7

+0.750

1'29.402

0.017 183.378
12 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 8

+0.880

1'29.532

0.130 183.112
MotoGP Thailand GP: Q1 results:

Q1

All Stats
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 8

1'28.784

184.654 336
2 Italy F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati 6

+0.306

1'29.090

0.306 184.020 338
3 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 63 Ducati 9

+0.564

1'29.348

0.258 183.489 341
4 Italy L. Marini Honda HRC 10 Honda 7

+0.662

1'29.446

0.098 183.288 338
5 Brazil D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda 7

+0.705

1'29.489

0.043 183.200 340
6 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 9

+0.899

1'29.683

0.194 182.803 336
7 Spain M. Viñales Tech 3 12 KTM 7

+0.990

1'29.774

0.091 182.618 336
8 Australia J. Miller Pramac Racing 43 Yamaha 9

+1.050

1'29.834

0.060 182.496 333
9 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 9

+1.283

1'30.067

0.233 182.024 332
10 Italy E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM 8

+1.294

1'30.078

0.011 182.002 339
11 Turkey T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing 7 Yamaha 8

+1.381

1'30.165

0.087 181.826 334
12 Italy M. Pirro Gresini Racing 51 Ducati 8

+2.577

1'31.361

1.196 179.446 334
Photos from Thailand GP - Saturday

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Enea Bastianini, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Aprilia bike, Trackhouse Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Davide Brivio, Team Principal Trackhouse Racing, Massimo Rivola, Aprilia Racing CEO

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Luca Marini, Honda HRC

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Racing Team

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Racing Team

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Crashed Aprilia bike, Aprilia Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team, Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos