Practice report
MotoGP Thailand GP

MotoGP Thailand GP: Marquez tops second practice with new lap record

Marquez carries his Australia form into Thailand as he sets the fastest time in second practice

Ollie Barstow
Upd:
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Marquez ended the opening day of action for the Thailand Grand Prix atop the timesheets with a new MotoGP lap record to his name at the Chang International Circuit.

The Gresini Ducati rider, who won last time out in Australia, left it until his final time attack to hit the front with a 1m29.165s to outpace championship leader Jorge Martin in Buriram.

With Ducati once again commanding the pace as it locked out the top four positions, Pramac's Martin had looked good to get what is a crucial weekend off to a flying start as he lowered the erstwhile record benchmark with his 1m29.275s lap in the closing minutes.

However, Marquez would go on to come in below that as the seconds ticked down, allowing the six-time MotoGP world champion to complete Friday in front.

Martin did go again to lap quicker through the opening splits but would see the effort go away from him as he settled into second place, just ahead of a late improvement from Enea Bastianini as title contender Francesco Bagnaia on the second of the factory Ducatis slotted into fourth.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Shuttle Service
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Massimo Rivola, Director, Aprilla Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing, Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Ducati Team Spotter
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Lorenzo Savadori, Trackhouse Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Crash
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing
Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda Team
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda Team
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Maverick Vinales broke up the Ducati run with the fifth fastest time on the Aprilia, ahead of Pramac Ducati’s Franco Morbidelli, while Tech3 GasGas's Pedro Acosta was made to leave it late for the lap that put him safely inside the top ten and therefore a Q2 spot in seventh.

It was the same case for Gresini's Alex Marquez, who is joined by VR46's Marco Bezzecchi and top Honda rider Johann Zarco in assuring a spot in the pole-deciding session on Saturday morning.

Those who will need to go again in Q1 include Brad Binder and Jack Miller on the factory KTMs, the pair being split by Fabio Quartararo on the best of the Yamahas in 12th.

Elsewhere, Aleix Espargaro ventured back onto track despite his heavy fall during FP1, but the Spaniard would cut his afternoon short before it was announced he would take a trip to hospital to undergo further checks for injuries sustained in the last corner slip off.

1
 - 
5
1
 - 
2
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 26

1'29.165

183.865 330
2 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 27

+0.110

1'29.275

0.110 183.639 338
3 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 24

+0.162

1'29.327

0.052 183.230 337
4 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 22

+0.195

1'29.360

0.033 183.464 335
5 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 25

+0.341

1'29.506

0.146 183.165 333
6 Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 25

+0.384

1'29.549

0.043 183.077 334
7 Spain P. Acosta Tech 3 31 KTM 25

+0.437

1'29.602

0.053 182.720 336
8 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 24

+0.448

1'29.613

0.011 182.946 330
9 Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 28

+0.455

1'29.620

0.007 182.932 332
10 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 24

+0.517

1'29.682

0.062 182.805 332
11 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 25

+0.518

1'29.683

0.001 182.803 333
12 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 25

+0.591

1'29.756

0.073 182.655 334
13 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 24

+0.672

1'29.837

0.081 182.490 332
14 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 25

+0.692

1'29.857

0.020 182.449 332
15 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 26

+0.831

1'29.996

0.139 182.022 330
16 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 22

+0.834

1'29.999

0.003 182.162 330
17 Italy L. Marini Repsol Honda Team 10 Honda 26

+0.973

1'30.138

0.139 181.881 332
18 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 27

+1.033

1'30.198

0.060 181.760 334
19 Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 25

+1.052

1'30.217

0.019 181.721 334
20 Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 23

+1.264

1'30.429

0.212 181.295 333
21 Italy L. Savadori Trackhouse Racing Team 32 Aprilia 21

+1.847

1'31.012

0.583 179.177 333
22 Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 12

+2.218

1'31.383

0.371 179.403 333
View full results

 

View more

