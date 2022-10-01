Thailand MotoGP: Martin quickest for Ducati in FP3, Marquez to Q1
Pramac’s Jorge Martin topped third practice for the MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix despite a crash as Honda’s Marc Marquez failed to get into qualifying Q2 directly.
