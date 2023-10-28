MotoGP Thailand GP: Martin smashes lap record, beats Marini to pole
Pramac’s Jorge Martin claimed pole position for the MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix with a new lap record at the Buriram International Circuit.
Having been fastest at the track all through Friday, the championship contender carried that form into qualifying as he beat VR46 rival Luca Marini to the top spot by 0.138s.
Martin was quick off the blocks in Q2, setting a rapid time of 1m29.491s just five minutes into the session, which was already enough to surpass the previous lap record.
This gave him a 0.167s advantage over Marco Bezzecchi after the first runs, with Brad Binder a strong third on the KTM as the entire field headed back to the pits before the halfway point of the session.
Back on track with fresh tyres, Bezzecchi lowered Martin’s benchmark with a time of 1m29.483s, granting him provisional pole position for the Thai sprint and grand prix.
However, Martin had more time up his sleeve and fought back with a 1m29.287s, which secured him his third consecutive pole position and put him in the prime spot to reduce Francesco Bagnaia’s lead of 27 points in the standings.
Second place on the grid went to Bezzecchi’s team-mate Luca Marini after the Italian made a late improvement to a 1m29.425s on his VR46 Ducati.
Aleix Espargaro was able to repeat the kind of pace Aprilia showed in Friday practice to prevent an all-Ducati front row lock-out, grabbing third late on with a time of 1m29.461s.
This demoted Bezzecchi to fourth in the final order, with Binder likewise dropping to fifth despite finding two tenths on his second run.
Championship leader and factory Ducati rider Bagnaia could only manage sixth, 0.240s down on Martin, after running wide at Turn 1 on his final qualifying attempt.
The Marquez brothers made their way from Q1 to qualify seventh and eighth respectively, with Alex leading the third row on his Gresini Ducati ahead of Honda rider Marc.
Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales, the fastest rider in FP3 earlier on Saturday morning, was a disappointing ninth, albeit only fourth tenths off the pace.
He was followed by Fabio Quartararo on the factory Yamaha, Pramac rider and Australia winner Johann Zarco and Tech3’s Augusto Fernandez.
Fabio di Giannantonio missed out on Q2 progression by 0.002s and will line up 13th on the grid on his Gresini Ducati, ahead of RNF’s Raul Fernandez and KTM rider Jack Miller - who was the most high-profile exit from the first part of qualifying.
Other factory team riders to get eliminated in Q1 were Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha, 18th), Joan Mir (Honda, 19th) and Enea Bastiannini (Ducati, 21st).
Thailand Grand Prix - Q2 results:
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Speed Trap
|1
|J. Martin Pramac Racing
|89
|Ducati
|8
|
1'29.287
|183.614
|2
|L. Marini Team VR46
|10
|Ducati
|8
|
+0.138
1'29.425
|0.138
|183.331
|3
|A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team
|41
|Aprilia
|8
|
+0.174
1'29.461
|0.036
|183.257
|4
|M. Bezzecchi Team VR46
|72
|Ducati
|9
|
+0.196
1'29.483
|0.022
|183.212
|5
|B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|33
|KTM
|8
|
+0.209
1'29.496
|0.013
|183.185
|6
|F. Bagnaia Ducati Team
|1
|Ducati
|8
|
+0.240
1'29.527
|0.031
|183.122
|7
|A. Marquez Gresini Racing
|73
|Ducati
|4
|
+0.313
1'29.600
|0.073
|182.973
|8
|M. Marquez Repsol Honda Team
|93
|Honda
|6
|
+0.335
1'29.622
|0.022
|182.928
|9
|M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team
|12
|Aprilia
|7
|
+0.414
1'29.701
|0.079
|182.767
|10
|F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing
|20
|Yamaha
|9
|
+0.420
1'29.707
|0.006
|182.754
|11
|J. Zarco Pramac Racing
|5
|Ducati
|9
|
+0.636
1'29.923
|0.216
|182.315
|12
|A. Fernandez Tech 3
|37
|KTM
|8
|
+0.790
1'30.077
|0.154
|182.004
|View full results
Thailand Grand Prix - Q1 results:
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Speed Trap
|1
|A. Marquez Gresini Racing
|73
|Ducati
|8
|
1'29.743
|182.681
|329
|2
|M. Marquez Repsol Honda Team
|93
|Honda
|8
|
+0.087
1'29.830
|0.087
|182.504
|335
|3
|F. Di Giannantonio Gresini Racing
|49
|Ducati
|8
|
+0.107
1'29.850
|0.020
|182.464
|332
|4
|R. Fernández RNF Racing
|25
|Aprilia
|8
|
+0.171
1'29.914
|0.064
|182.334
|332
|5
|J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|43
|KTM
|8
|
+0.353
1'30.096
|0.182
|181.965
|331
|6
|T. Nakagami Team LCR
|30
|Honda
|8
|
+0.372
1'30.115
|0.019
|181.927
|329
|7
|P. Espargaro Tech 3
|44
|KTM
|8
|
+0.381
1'30.124
|0.009
|181.909
|335
|8
|F. Morbidelli Yamaha Factory Racing
|21
|Yamaha
|8
|
+0.415
1'30.158
|0.034
|181.840
|330
|9
|J. Mir Repsol Honda Team
|36
|Honda
|8
|
+0.520
1'30.263
|0.105
|181.629
|334
|10
|M. Oliveira RNF Racing
|88
|Aprilia
|8
|
+0.699
1'30.442
|0.179
|181.269
|335
|11
|E. Bastianini Ducati Team
|23
|Ducati
|8
|
+0.934
1'30.677
|0.235
|180.799
|335
|View full results
Latest news
Gasly has "ideas" on why AlphaTauri outperformed Alpine in Mexico GP
Gasly has "ideas" on why AlphaTauri outperformed Alpine in Mexico GP Gasly has "ideas" on why AlphaTauri outperformed Alpine in Mexico GP
Mikkelsen seals 2023 WRC2 title with Power Stage win
Mikkelsen seals 2023 WRC2 title with Power Stage win Mikkelsen seals 2023 WRC2 title with Power Stage win
Alfa Romeo targets 2024 Super Formula spot for Pourchaire
Alfa Romeo targets 2024 Super Formula spot for Pourchaire Alfa Romeo targets 2024 Super Formula spot for Pourchaire
Truex on 'tough' playoffs: "Nothing has really gone right"
Truex on 'tough' playoffs: "Nothing has really gone right" Truex on 'tough' playoffs: "Nothing has really gone right"
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.