MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
09 Oct
FP1 in
13 Hours
:
26 Minutes
:
21 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
18 Oct
Race in
9 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / French GP / Breaking news

MotoGP title rivals insist there are no team orders yet

Tickets
shares
comments
MotoGP title rivals insist there are no team orders yet
By:

Current MotoGP title rivals Fabio Quartararo and Joan Mir insist their teammates won’t be issued with team orders in the coming triple-header to aid their championship bids.

Petronas SRT’s Quartararo leads Mir by eight points following the Frenchman’s Catalan Grand Prix victory last month, with 31 points the spread across the top five now down to Franco Morbidelli.

Morbidelli admitted in Catalunya that he has had to re-evaluate his aims for this season following his San Marino GP win, as his speed deficit to the other Yamaha riders was too great.

When asked by Motorsport.com ahead of the French GP if he would now be asked to assist Quartararo, Morbidelli replied: “I am not thinking about that because first I’m still in play. Second, the team didn’t ask anything.

“And third, I think it’s a thing that goes a little bit against the nature of our sport. So, because of these three reasons, I didn’t make any thought on this.”

From the editor, also read:

Quartararo says team orders will only be employed at the “last moment” of the season if required, but for now insists his Yamaha stablemates simply need to keep fighting for wins.

“No, my teammates need to fight for the victory,” he said when asked if team orders would be applied from now. “It’s not the last race. For sure, if in the last moment of the last race we need to do something, for sure there will be some team orders.

“And it would be reversed, that if Franco was fighting for championship in the last race, for sure I will help. But at the moment there is no team orders until the last moment of the season and feel this is the best thing to fight for a championship.”

Suzuki’s Mir echoed Quartararo’s comments and said they can’t be considered right now as team-mate Alex Rins “has a chance”, though is some 48 points adrift in the standings.

“I think there is no way to say anything at the moment because Alex [Rins] at the moment has a chance to win,” he said. “So, I think that if in the last two races, last race one rider is not able to win the championship, the other one can, for sure I think there will be team orders.” 

Rins has been in this situation before, when he aided former Moto3 teammate Alex Marquez to the lightweight class title in 2014, and is open to helping Mir should his own chances have disappeared.

“If I don’t have the chance to win the championship, for sure I will try to help Joan,” said Rins. “I already did in Moto3 with Alex Marquez. It makes no sense [not to].

“If you want to put the team on top and you have no chance for the championship, for sure, you need to help your teammate.”

Bagnaia: Factory Ducati MotoGP step 'deserved'

Previous article

Bagnaia: Factory Ducati MotoGP step 'deserved'
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event French GP Tickets
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Penske: No decisions yet on McLaughlin or Supercars future
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Penske: No decisions yet on McLaughlin or Supercars future

Michael Doohan debuts in Targa Tasmania
Other rally Other rally / News

Michael Doohan debuts in Targa Tasmania

MotoGP title rivals insist there are no team orders yet
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP title rivals insist there are no team orders yet

Algarve circuit "borderline" on MotoGP safety
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Algarve circuit "borderline" on MotoGP safety

Schumacher 'has nothing to prove' in FP1 run - Leclerc
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Schumacher 'has nothing to prove' in FP1 run - Leclerc

Red Bull and Renault could work together again - Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull and Renault could work together again - Ricciardo

Raikkonen set for new Alfa Romeo F1 deal for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Raikkonen set for new Alfa Romeo F1 deal for 2021

Mercedes will need adjustments after COVID positive - Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes will need adjustments after COVID positive - Hamilton

Latest news

MotoGP title rivals insist there are no team orders yet
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP title rivals insist there are no team orders yet

Bagnaia: Factory Ducati MotoGP step 'deserved'
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Bagnaia: Factory Ducati MotoGP step 'deserved'

Algarve circuit "borderline" on MotoGP safety
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Algarve circuit "borderline" on MotoGP safety

Lorenzo: Yamaha not "wasting" me with lack of MotoGP testing
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Lorenzo: Yamaha not "wasting" me with lack of MotoGP testing

Trending

1
Supercars

Penske: No decisions yet on McLaughlin or Supercars future

2
MotoGP

Algarve circuit "borderline" on MotoGP safety

2h
3
Formula 1

Schumacher 'has nothing to prove' in FP1 run - Leclerc

1h
4
Formula 1

Mercedes will need adjustments after COVID positive - Hamilton

1h

Latest news

MotoGP title rivals insist there are no team orders yet
MGP

MotoGP title rivals insist there are no team orders yet

Bagnaia: Factory Ducati MotoGP step 'deserved'
MGP

Bagnaia: Factory Ducati MotoGP step 'deserved'

Algarve circuit "borderline" on MotoGP safety
MGP

Algarve circuit "borderline" on MotoGP safety

Lorenzo: Yamaha not "wasting" me with lack of MotoGP testing
MGP

Lorenzo: Yamaha not "wasting" me with lack of MotoGP testing

Leopard in talks to move up to MotoGP in 2022
MGP

Leopard in talks to move up to MotoGP in 2022

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Catalan GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Catalan GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Emilia-Romagna GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Emilia-Romagna GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP
Aug 8, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.