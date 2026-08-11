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MotoGP to hold 2027 season launch event in Brazil

Rio de Janeiro has secured the rights to host MotoGP’s 2027 season launch event, a year after Brazil returned to the championship’s calendar

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
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Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3, Enea Bastianini, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3, Enea Bastianini, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Photo by: Steve Wobser / Getty Images

MotoGP’s new 850cc era will kick off with a special season-launch event at Rio de Janeiro on 21 February 2027.

As reported by Motorsport.com last month, the entire MotoGP grid will travel to Brazil at the start of next year to mark the launch of the new season. 

The main event will take place at Botafogo Beach, with the famous Sugarloaf Mountain serving as the backdrop

The launch will precede the opening round of the 2027 campaign, which will take place on 5-7 March at the Buriram International Circuit in Thailand.

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP Group, said: "The MotoGP Season Launch has become one of the defining moments of the year for our championship, bringing together every team, rider and manufacturer as we begin a new season.

"The enthusiasm shown by Brazilian fans during our sold-out return to Goiania in 2026 confirmed the extraordinary connection between MotoGP and Brazil.

"Following the success of our recent season launch events in Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur, Rio de Janeiro provides the perfect stage to continue raising the bar, combining iconic locations, passionate fans and world-class entertainment. 

"We look forward to delivering our biggest and most spectacular MotoGP Season Launch yet." 

Carlos Ezpeleta, CSO of MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group group

Carlos Ezpeleta, CSO of MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group group

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Following in the footsteps of Formula 1, with which it now shares an ownership structure, MotoGP hosted a special fan-focused season launch on the streets of Bangkok in 2025.

The inaugural event was a success, convincing Dorna (now MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group) to turn it into an annual fixture.

A second season-launch showcase was held in Kuala Lumpur at the beginning of this year, with riders performing wheelies and stoppies in a closed-off stretch of road in front of thousands of fans.

For 2027, MotoGP is placing even greater emphasis on its season launch event, with the year marking the introduction of new 850cc machines. The bikes will feature reduced aerodynamic influence and no ride-height devices as part of a major overhaul of the technical regulations. 

Miami had initially emerged as the venue of choice, before MotoGP zeroed in on Brazil. The South American nation returned on the calendar in March this year, with Goiania hosting the first Brazilian GP in two decades.

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