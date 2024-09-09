All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
MotoGP Misano Official Testing

MotoGP to introduce radio communication with riders in 2025

MotoGP teams have been informed by Dorna about a new one-way communication system between race director and riders from 2025

Germán Garcia Casanova
Germán Garcia Casanova
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

MotoGP will implement a new race radio communication system between race director and riders from the 2025 season, Motorsport.com can reveal.

A meeting was convened by Dorna last Thursday at Misano, where the series’ promoter informed the teams about its decision to introduce radio communication in MotoGP.

The system will be introduced in phases and initially only the race director will be allowed to communicate with the riders, with messages being kept short and concise - and always aimed at improving safety.

In the second phase, which could begin as early as 2026, the radio will work both ways, allowing riders to talk and reply to the race direction.

The final step, which still doesn’t have a concrete implementation date, will be similar to Formula 1, allowing open communication between riders and their teams on the pitwall. This step would largely be in pursuit of improving the TV spectacle.

Dorna and its TV team have been working on a radio communication system for years.

In 2022, some riders mounted an earpiece on their helmets to receive messages from the race direction at a test in Jerez. Another test was held at Valencia last year to further evaluate the system.

After some intensive work, MotoGP has now managed to design an earpiece that is not placed inside the rider's ear in the helmet, but in the earlobe outside the ear, with the sound being transmitted by vibration. This makes the system less intrusive.

“It can be very interesting for safety, if for example there is an accident, a rider in the middle of the track, that Race Direction can warn you immediately," explained Maverick Vinales, whose Aprilia team has been asked to test the device on team-mate Aleix Espargaro and test rider Lorenzo Savadori in Misano.

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Vinales added: “It's clear that times are changing and that this kind of thing makes for a better show. My favourite phrase I can already tell you, it will be: 'Now don't bother me!'”

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo, who tested the system at Jerez in 2022 and at Valencia last year, was once again one of the few riders who got to sample it at Misano on Monday.

“Sergi [Sendra, Dorna's head of TV] is working very well on this. He has been developing it for a long time and I think it's a great idea for many reasons. We still have a long way to go because with the noise of the bike it is still difficult to hear well,” he explained.

“My friend and my crew chief told them not to talk to me in sector 3 in the fast section but it's a bit weird to hear people talking when you're riding and when you're not breathing.

“We also have to work on the volume of the audio because in some areas you cannot hear well but under braking you can hear a little better

“In the Valencia test we also used it, I think it's the third time I've used it. I think it's great to have communication when something serious happens on the track. If there is oil on the track and nobody knows about it, for example.”

For Quartararo, the system can help with safety issues but it would not have prevented Jorge Martín's mistake of pitting too early for the wet-specification bike in the San Marino Grand Prix.

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Bagnaia slashes Martin deficit of Aragon crash with Misano runner-up finish
Next article Why Marc Marquez will have the hardest fight of his career in MotoGP 2025

Top Comments

Germán Garcia Casanova
More from
Germán Garcia Casanova
Yamaha selects Jarvis’ replacement for MotoGP programme

Yamaha selects Jarvis’ replacement for MotoGP programme

MotoGP
Aragon GP
Yamaha selects Jarvis’ replacement for MotoGP programme
MotoGP riders insist championship should be home for the “best” regardless of nationality

MotoGP riders insist championship should be home for the “best” regardless of nationality

MotoGP
Aragon GP
MotoGP riders insist championship should be home for the “best” regardless of nationality
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Latest news

How Neuville triumphed over Ogier in the Acropolis Rally mind games battle

How Neuville triumphed over Ogier in the Acropolis Rally mind games battle

Prime
Prime
WRC WRC
Rally Greece
How Neuville triumphed over Ogier in the Acropolis Rally mind games battle
Are rookie sprint races a good idea? Our F1 writers have their say

Are rookie sprint races a good idea? Our F1 writers have their say

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Are rookie sprint races a good idea? Our F1 writers have their say
Does gardening leave in Formula 1 still make sense?

Does gardening leave in Formula 1 still make sense?

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Does gardening leave in Formula 1 still make sense?
Why Marc Marquez will have the hardest fight of his career in MotoGP 2025

Why Marc Marquez will have the hardest fight of his career in MotoGP 2025

MGP MotoGP
Why Marc Marquez will have the hardest fight of his career in MotoGP 2025

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia