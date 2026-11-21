MotoGP

MotoGP to move race start time in 2027, avoid F1 clashes

As part of MGPSEG's plans to overhaul the weekend format, race start times will be pushed back and clashes with Formula 1 will be avoided

Germán Garcia Casanova

Published: Nov 21, 2026, 12:15 PM

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Race start

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

MotoGP officials have informed teams this weekend at Portimao that races will start an hour later from next season, with both the Sunday grand prix and Saturday sprint affected, Motorsport.com understands.

Under the revised schedule, the main grand prix, which has traditionally started at 2pm, will move back by an hour to 3pm. However, that start time will be subject to clashes with Formula 1, with MotoGP races potentially pushed back further to 4pm to avoid overlapping with an F1 grand prix.

Liberty Media, the company that owns both championship, does not want any F1 and MotoGP races to clash on a Sunday, and will oversee the schedules to prevent it from happening.

There will also be changes to Saturday's sprint schedule. The shorter race, first introduced in 2023, will also move back by an hour, from its traditional 3pm start to 4pm, making it a late afternoon fixture.

As Motorsport.com revealed in mid-September, MotoGP's weekend format will undergo further changes from next season, including the introduction of a new qualifying session to determine separate grids for Saturday's sprint and Sunday's grand prix.

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Until now, Saturday's qualifying sessions have determined the starting grids for both races. From next season, however, the sprint grid will be set by a 15-minute qualifying session on Friday afternoon, while the grid for the longer race will be determined by the qualifying sessions held on Saturday morning.

This overhaul eliminates Friday's Practice session, which until this year has been used to establish the cut-off between riders who go directly through to Q2 and those forced to go through the second-chance session (Q1).

Under the new format, Friday's track action will feature an additional session, beginning with a 45-minute practice in the morning, followed by a second 30-minute free practice session. The day will conclude with a 15-minute qualifying session to determine the sprint grid.

On Saturday, MotoGP will reinstate the third free practice session (FP3), which will run for 20 minutes before all riders contest Q1, followed by Q2 featuring the 12 fastest competitors.

Another change will be the removal of Sunday's warm-up session, allowing riders to take part in promotional activities instead. The pitlane will also open for 10 minutes, which is not currently part of the schedule, allowing riders to complete several laps of the circuit before returning through the pitlane ahead of the race grid formation.

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