MotoGP
MotoGP to stage demo at F1 United States Grand Prix
The F1 event in Austin this weekend will feature a demonstration by four MotoGP prototypes with Dani Pedrosa, among others, in attendance
Germán Garcia Casanova
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 1:56 PM
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Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images
Formula 1's United States GP will feature a MotoGP demonstration, as reported by Motorsport.com in July, in an attempt to introduce the two-wheeled championship to a larger American audience.
In case you missed it:
Four MotoGP bikes will take to the Circuit of the Americas - which features on the MotoGP calendar - during Saturday's timetable to represent the pinnacle of bike racing.
A statement issued by the championship says F1 and MotoGP will come together this weekend in what is described as "a milestone for global motorsport".
"This demonstration and other activities for fans will mark the first time MotoGP has been part of an F1 Grand Prix weekend, in front of a crowd that is expected to exceed 400,000 spectators during the event."
MotoGP Hall of Fame member Dani Pedrosa (KTM), 2027 MotoGP rider and current WorldSBK world champion Nicolo Bulega (Ducati) and MotoGP test riders Andrea Dovizioso (Yamaha) and Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia), will ride, giving F1 fans an opportunity to experience MotoGP's speed and sound up close, with machines capable of generating more than 130 decibels of sound.
The 20-minute demonstration will take place ahead of the third F1 practice session on Saturday, from 11:40 local time.
The event, run by Liberty Media which owns both championships, won't be able to showcase the current stars of MotoGP with the series at Phillip Island for the Australian Grand Prix this weekend.
Sprint race start
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images
In addition to the on-track action, MotoGP will have a dedicated space for fans in the circuit's Fan Zone throughout the weekend, where the four motorcycles will be displayed.
The riders will be present from Thursday to Sunday as the championship continues to build momentum ahead of the 2027 United States Grand Prix, which will return to COTA from 23 to 25 April 2027.
"It's always special to ride a MotoGP bike at COTA, one of the most iconic circuits in the world", explained Pedrosa, a winner of three world championships in the 125cc and 250cc categories and a multiple MotoGP race winner.
"The United States Grand Prix is a truly unique and special event; it attracts an incredible crowd and provides a fantastic opportunity to show fans what makes MotoGP so exciting.
"The speed, sound and performance of these bikes are something that has to be experienced in person, and I'm really looking forward to sharing that experience with everyone in Austin".
Although it has not been confirmed, the event could feature the presence of Carmelo Ezpeleta, MotoGP CEO, who was already present at the Spanish F1 GP, waving the chequered flag as a guest of Liberty's top executives.
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