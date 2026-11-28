MotoGP Valencia GP

MotoGP Valencia GP: Full starting grid

Check out the full starting grid for the final round of the 2026 MotoGP season in Valencia

Rachit Thukral

Published: Nov 28, 2026, 6:00 PM

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Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi will start MotoGP's season-closing Valencia Grand Prix from pole position after breaking the lap record at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

Despite missing out of the championship by a significant margin, Bezzecchi could end the season with most victories if he wins in Valencia on Sunday.

Ten-time world champion Marc Marquez (Ducati) will line up second in the last MotoGP race of his career, having announced his decision to retire on Friday.

The pair will be joined on the front row by Trackhouse's Raul Fernandez.

Gresini rider Alex Marquez, who was down with fever on Friday, will take the start from fourth on the grid, ahead of Jorge Martin (Aprilia) and Fabio di Giannantonio (VR46).

Tech3's Enea Bastianini will be the highest-starting KTM rider in seventh, just ahead of team-mate Pol Espargaro and three spots ahead of factory rider Pedro Acosta.

Splitting the three KTMs will be Fermin Aldeguer in ninth.

Ai Ogura crashed late on in qualifying and was consigned to 11th, just ahead of Honda's Joan Mir.

Johann Zarco, who qualified a distant 15th for LCR, will be serving a long-lap penalty on Sunday after taking out Alex Marquez in last weekend's Portuguese GP.

Several riders will leave MotoGP at the end of the Valencia GP, including Marc Marquez, Alex Rins, Jack Miller, Brad Binder and Franco Morbidelli.

Most of the remaining riders will be switching teams over the winter, with only Bezzecchi, Fernandez, Johann Zarco and Toprak Razgatlioglu staying put.

MotoGP Valencia GP: Full starting grid

Pos No Rider Team Time Gap 1 72 Marco Bezzecchi Aprilia 1'27.844 - 2 93 Marc Marquez Ducati 1'28.307 0.463 3 25 Raul Fernandez Trackhouse 1'28.433 0.589 4 73 Alex Marquez Gresini 1'28.580 0.736 5 89 Jorge Martín Aprilia 1'28.639 0.795 6 49 Fabio Di Giannantonio VR46 1'28.695 0.851 7 23 Enea Bastianini Tech3 1'28.780 0.936 8 44 Pol Espargaro Tech3 1'28.853 1.009 9 54 Fermin Aldeguer Gresini 1'28.870 1.026 10 37 Pedro Acosta KTM 1'28.884 1.040 11 79 Ai Ogura Trackhouse 1'29.150 1.306 12 36 Joan Mir Honda 1'29.416 1.572 13 33 Brad Binder KTM 1'29.233 1.389 14 27 Iker Lecuona Ducati 1'29.260 1.416 15 5 Johann Zarco LCR 1'29.286 1.442 16 20 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'29.407 1.563 17 21 Franco Morbidelli VR46 1'29.435 1.591 18 11 Diogo Moreira LCR 1'29.584 1.740 19 10 Luca Marini Honda 1'29.623 1.779 20 43 Jack Miller Pramac 1'29.640 1.796 21 47 Augusto Fernandez Pramac 1'29.721 1.877 22 42 Alex Rins Yamaha 1'30.148 2.304

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