Race report
MotoGP Valencia GP
MotoGP Valencia GP: Marco Bezzecchi dominates sprint, Marc Marquez 13 after start drama
Bezzecchi asserted his dominance while Marquez was forced to serve double long lap penalty after his Ducati caught fire on the grid
Rachit Thukral
Edited: Nov 28, 2026, 3:00 PM
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Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing
Photo by: Jaime Reina / AFP via Getty images
Marco Bezzecchi claimed a commanding sprint victory at the Valencia Grand Prix after an aborted original start that saw Marc Marquez’s Ducati catch fire.
As the riders lined up on the grid after the warm-up lap, the red lights remained on for extended periods due to technical problems, forcing the race control to abort the start.
The delay caused a fire on Marquez’s Ducati, forcing the Spaniard to drop the bike and move away to safety. Marquez initially attempted to push his smoking bike towards the pitlane before an FIM official pulled him away after spotting flames coming from the machine.
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Marshals quickly arrived to extinguish the fire, while Marquez walked back to his garage and Ducati prepared his back-up bike.
Race control later announced that the sprint would be restarted over a shortened distance of 12 laps. The Spaniard was allowed to retain his original grid position but was handed a double long-lap penalty for his final sprint.
At the restart, Bezzecchi pulled away cleanly from pole position aboard the factory Aprilia, while Marquez suffered wheelspin and dropped to third behind the other RS-GP of Martin.
Bezzecchi continued to pull away in the opening stages, while Martin came under serious pressure from the 10-time world champion.
Marquez passed Martin for second going into Turn 2 on lap 3, only to run wide at Turn 6 and drop back to third.
The retiring MotoGP star served the first of his long lap penalties on lap 6, before taking the long loop again two tours later, dropping back to 14th.
With Marquez out of contention, Martin consolidated second position behind Bezzecchi, who had already pulled an advantage of two seconds.
Having scored his first sprint win of the year just last weekend at Portimao, Bezzecchi cruised to the finish line to make back-to-back wins in Saturday races and move up to second in the standings.
Martin crossed the finish line almost three seconds down behind his team-mate to make it a 1-2 for the factory Aprilia team, while Tech3’s Enea Bastianini completed the podium positions following an impressive charge from seventh on the grid.
Bastianini had to hold off the recovering Trackhouse Aprilia of Ai Ogura, who started the sprint down in 11th after crashing in qualifying on Saturday morning.
VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio ended up as Ducati’s highest-placed finisher in fifth following a final-lap pass on Gresini’s Alex Marquez, who will become his team-mate at KTM next year.
Pedro Acosta endured a low-key race to seventh aboard the factory KTM, just ahead of team-mate Brad Binder, while Pol Espargaro made it four RC16s inside the points with a strong ride to ninth.
The top 10 was completed by the returning Joan Mir on the factory Honda.
Marquez eventually took the chequered flag in 13th place, behind Fabio Quartararo and Diogo Moreira, after benefitting from a late crash for Fermin Aldeguer, one of the riders in contention for his factory Ducati seat next year.
SPRINT
All Stats
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points 1
M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team
72 Aprilia 12
18'01.139
12 2
J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team
89 Aprilia 12
+2.924
18'04.063
2.924 9 3
E. Bastianini Tech 3
23 KTM 12
+3.759
18'04.898
0.835 7 4
A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team
79 Aprilia 12
+3.946
18'05.085
0.187 6 5
F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46
49 Ducati 12
+5.062
18'06.201
1.116 5 6
A. Marquez Gresini Racing
73 Ducati 12
+5.375
18'06.514
0.313 4 7
P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
37 KTM 12
+8.030
18'09.169
2.655 3 8
B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
33 KTM 12
+9.404
18'10.543
1.374 2 9
P. Espargaro Tech 3
44 KTM 12
+10.664
18'11.803
1.260 1 10
J. Mir Honda HRC
36 Honda 12
+11.365
18'12.504
0.701 11
F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing
20 Yamaha 12
+11.959
18'13.098
0.594 12
D. Moreira Team LCR
11 Honda 12
+12.534
18'13.673
0.575 13
M. Marquez Ducati Team
93 Ducati 12
+12.697
18'13.836
0.163 14
L. Marini Honda HRC
10 Honda 12
+13.081
18'14.220
0.384 15
J. Zarco Team LCR
5 Honda 12
+13.210
18'14.349
0.129 16
J. Miller Pramac Racing
43 Yamaha 12
+15.026
18'16.165
1.816 17
A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing
42 Yamaha 12
+15.158
18'16.297
0.132 18
I. Lecuona Ducati Team
27 Ducati 12
+15.401
18'16.540
0.243 19
F. Morbidelli Team VR46
21 Ducati 12
+18.456
18'19.595
3.055 20
A. Fernandez Pramac Racing
47 Yamaha 12
+22.645
18'23.784
4.189 21
R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team
25 Aprilia 12
+22.753
18'23.892
0.108 dnf
F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing
54 Ducati 9
+3 Laps
14'19.286
3 Laps Accident View full results
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