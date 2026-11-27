Practice report

MotoGP Valencia GP

MotoGP Valencia GP: Marco Bezzecchi leads Marc Marquez in cold FP1

Bezzecchi fastest in a session overshadowed by Marquez’s retirement announcement

Rachit Thukral

Published: Nov 27, 2026, 10:41 AM

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Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Marco Bezzecchi set the pace in the opening practice for the Valencia Grand Prix, leading the soon-to-be-retiring Marc Marquez.

Just before the track action began on a cold but sunny Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Marquez announced his shock decision to retire from MotoGP at the end of the weekend, sending shockwaves down the paddock.

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As the crowd remained in disbelief, Raul Fernandez set the early pace aboard the Trackhouse Aprilia, becoming the first rider to break the 1m31s barrier in FP1.

About halfway through the session, Marquez moved to the top of the timesheets for Ducati with a 1m30.691s, before Bezzecchi dethroned him by just 0.010s to put Aprilia back at the front.

With ambient temperature remaining at just 12C, no further improvements followed in the closing stages of the session, allowing Bezzecchi to hold on to the top spot with his time of 1m30.681s.

Fernandez’s early benchmark also remained good enough for third place, with Fermin Aldeguer grabbing fourth for Gresini.

Fifth place went to Alex Marquez on the second Gresini Ducati, while Pedro Acosta was the best of the KTM riders in sixth.

Johann Zarco crashed with just a minute left on the clock in FP1, but the LCR rider hung on to seventh place and finished the session as the lead Honda.

Fabio di Giannantonio was next up in eighth, while the top 10 was completed by the Aprilias of factory rider Jorge Martin and Trackhouse bike of Ai Ogura.

Yamaha’s charge was led by Fabio Quartararo in 11th, while Pol Espargaro finished a solid 12th while substituting for Maverick Vinales at Tech3.

Apart from Zarco, Jack Miller also crashed late in the session, hitting the deck on his Pramac Yamaha at Turn 2.

Competing in his first MotoGP weekend since Malaysia, Joan Mir posted the 18th fastest time aboard the factory Honda, five spots behind team-mate Luca Marini.

FP1

All Stats

Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap 1

M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team

72 Aprilia 19

1'30.681

158.996 2

M. Marquez Ducati Team

93 Ducati 20

+0.010

1'30.691

0.010 158.979 3

R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team

25 Aprilia 20

+0.112

1'30.793

0.102 158.800 4

F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing

54 Ducati 19

+0.120

1'30.801

0.008 158.786 5

A. Marquez Gresini Racing

73 Ducati 18

+0.139

1'30.820

0.019 158.753 6

P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

37 KTM 20

+0.187

1'30.868

0.048 158.669 7

J. Zarco Team LCR

5 Honda 18

+0.329

1'31.010

0.142 158.422 8

F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46

49 Ducati 18

+0.347

1'31.028

0.018 158.390 9

J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team

89 Aprilia 19

+0.504

1'31.185

0.157 158.118 10

A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team

79 Aprilia 18

+0.513

1'31.194

0.009 158.102 11

F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing

20 Yamaha 19

+0.604

1'31.285

0.091 157.944 12

P. Espargaro Tech 3

44 KTM 19

+0.606

1'31.287

0.002 157.941 13

L. Marini Honda HRC

10 Honda 20

+0.626

1'31.307

0.020 157.906 14

J. Miller Pramac Racing

43 Yamaha 16

+0.694

1'31.375

0.068 157.789 15

A. Fernandez Pramac Racing

47 Yamaha 22

+0.790

1'31.471

0.096 157.623 16

D. Moreira Team LCR

11 Honda 18

+0.852

1'31.533

0.062 157.516 17

E. Bastianini Tech 3

23 KTM 18

+0.918

1'31.599

0.066 157.403 18

J. Mir Honda HRC

36 Honda 19

+0.983

1'31.664

0.065 157.291 19

B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

33 KTM 20

+1.073

1'31.754

0.090 157.137 20

I. Lecuona Ducati Team

27 Ducati 20

+1.183

1'31.864

0.110 156.949 21

A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing

42 Yamaha 17

+1.440

1'32.121

0.257 156.511 22

F. Morbidelli Team VR46

21 Ducati 14

+1.588

1'32.269

0.148 156.260 View full results

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