Race report

MotoGP Valencia GP

MotoGP Valencia GP: Raul Fernandez wins finale, Marc Marquez second on farewell

Aprilia closes the season with another victory, but Ducati's Marquez steals the spotlight on his final appearance in MotoGP

Rachit Thukral

Published: Nov 29, 2026, 1:50 PM

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Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Raul Fernandez capped off the 2026 MotoGP season with victory in the Valencia Grand Prix, while Marc Marquez brought his illustrious career to an end with an emotional ride to second.

Despite largely racing in the shadow of factory Aprilia counterpart Marco Bezzecchi so far this weekend, Trackhouse rider Fernandez appeared as the class of the field at Circuit Ricardo Tormo on Sunday. The Spaniard overtook early race leader Marquez on lap 2 of 27 before pulling away at the front, establishing a lead of 2.5 by halfway point of the race.

Ten-time world champion Marquez rapidly closed in on Fernandez in the final laps, slashing his countryman’s advantage by half with four laps remaining in the race. B

Pedro Acosta completed the podium for KTM after demoting Bezzecchi with five laps remaining in the race.

Victory for Fernandez secured Aprilia the constructors’ title in the final year of the 1000cc era, bringing an end to Ducati’s six-year streak stretching back to 2020.

At the start of the race, Bezzecchi led away cleanly from pole position, with team-mate Martin also enjoying a great launch from fourth on the grid to challenge him for position. But it was Marquez who got the holeshot into Turn 1, the Spaniard diving down the inside of the Aprilia pair to grab the lead.

Bezzecchi consolidated second from Fernandez and Pedro Acosta, while Martin dropped to fifth on the other factory Aprilia after losing ground through the opening sequence of corners.

By the end of the opening lap, Fernandez was emerging as the fastest rider among the leading quartet, passing Bezzecchi at the final corner before turning his sight to Marquez.

At the end of lap 2, the Trackhouse rider replicated the move on the world champion, passing him on the entry to Turn 14 before using Aprilia’s straightline advantage to cement his position.

Once in front, Fernandez quickly built a gap to the chasing pack, pulling out an advantage of 1.5s over Marquez, who came under pressure from Bezzecchi.

Bezzecchi passed Marquez at the end of lap 5, but the Ducati rider immediately retaliated at Turn 2 to maintain the status quo.

Their battle allowed Fernandez to extend his advantage at the front, with the Trackhouse rider’s lead peaking at 2.5s.

With five laps left to run, Marquez rapidly closed in on Fernandez, closing within 1.2s of his countryman in a late bid to bid farewell to MotoGP with a win.

But Fernandez responded to Marquez on the final lap and took the chequered flag by 2.2s, registering Trackhouse’s third victory of the season.

Marquez brought his glittering career to an end with a podium finish, the 33-year-old stopping by the grandstand named after him on the cooldown lap.

For the longest time, Bezzecchi appeared set to finish third, but he struggled to maintain his speed in the closing stages of the race, allowing Acosta to snatch the final spot on the podium.

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