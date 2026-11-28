MotoGP Valencia GP

MotoGP Valencia GP: Marco Bezzecchi scorches to pole position, Marc Marquez second

The front row will have to do for MotoGP's retiring hero Marquez in his last race

Richard Asher

Published: Nov 28, 2026, 11:01 AM

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Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Marco Bezzecchi put himself in a strong spot to snatch second place in the world championship by taking pole position for the Valencia Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Aprilia rider was almost half a second clear of new champion Marc Marquez, who will embark on his final MotoGP race on Sunday.

Bezzecchi's team-mate Jorge Martin, who is just two points clear of the Italian in second place in the standings, qualified fifth.

With three Aprilias in the top five, the Noale factory is also well-placed to secure the constructors championship on Sunday. It leads Ducati in that race by nine points.

Racing in late November comes with predictable challenges, and these duly presented themselves as Qualifying 1 began with an ambient temperature of just 14 degrees. The track had yet to warm up at all, presenting a surface temperature of just eight degrees.

The contenders in Q1 had some twitchy moments, but managed to avoid any falls as Enea Bastianini (Tech3 KTM) and Joan Mir (Honda) took the top two spots and secured berths in the subsequent Q2 session.

Even in the short time between the start of Q1 and the start of Q2, that special Valencian light began to work its magic and the track temperature reached 13 degrees.

Marc Marquez set the early pace with a 1m28.606s lap, thus lowering the record he had set on Friday afternoon. He then caught up with his most likely replacement at the factory Ducati team, Fermin Aldeguer, and decided not to push for a second lap on his first set of tyres.

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Bezzecchi then lowered the bar with a lap of 1m28.478s to conclude his first run.

Raul Fernandez was out early for his second and final run, moving to the top of the timing screens with a 1m28.433s tour of the Ricardo Tormo Circuit.

Then Marquez emerged and put in a lap on which he visibly pushed the limits. At the end of a spectacular watch, he had lowered the bar to 1m28.307s with three minutes to go. He chose not to push for another lap time, leaving it to his opposition to try and respond as yellow flags interfered with the closing stages.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

And respond Bezzecchi did, with a remarkable lap of 1m27.844s, which put him almost half a second clear in pole position - a similar feat to the one he produced in Portugal last weekend. It was also his third straight pole position in MotoGP.

It was unclear why Bezzecchi's lap was allowed to stand, as he passed Ai Ogura's stricken Trackhouse Aprilia midway through the lap - very much a yellow flag zone.

Pol Espargaro (Tech3 KTM) falling at Turn 1 with a minute left on the clock also made it difficult for anybody to produce their best at the end, allowing Fernandez's time to keep him on the front row behind Bezzecchi and Marquez.

Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati), Martin and Fabio Di Giannantonio (VR46 Ducati) will make up row two for the races.

Bastiani was impressive on his way to seventh position, ahead of Espargaro and Gresini's Aldeguer.

Pedro Acosta's farewell race with KTM ended with an unusually disappointing qualifying, as the Spaniard could only manage 10th ahead of Ogura and Mir.

Brad Binder (KTM) will start his final MotoGP race 13th, sharing the fifth row with factory Ducati stand-in Iker Lecuona and LCR Honda's Johann Zarco.

Fabio Quartararo will go from an underwhelming 16th in his final outing for Yamaha, with outgoing MotoGP rider Franco Morbidelli alongside him and Diogo Moreira completing row six for LCR.

Jack Miller will start his MotoGP swansong from 20th, while Alex Rins - who won this race just four years ago for Suzuki - will line up for his last outing in last place.

Q2

All Stats

Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap 1

M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team

72 Aprilia 8

1'27.844

164.131 333 2

M. Marquez Ducati Team

93 Ducati 7

+0.463

1'28.307

0.463 163.271 335 3

R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team

25 Aprilia 9

+0.589

1'28.433

0.126 163.038 333 4

A. Marquez Gresini Racing

73 Ducati 9

+0.736

1'28.580

0.147 162.768 337 5

J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team

89 Aprilia 8

+0.795

1'28.639

0.059 162.659 337 6

F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46

49 Ducati 9

+0.851

1'28.695

0.056 162.557 333 7

E. Bastianini Tech 3

23 KTM 7

+0.936

1'28.780

0.085 162.401 338 8

P. Espargaro Tech 3

44 KTM 5

+1.009

1'28.853

0.073 162.268 335 9

F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing

54 Ducati 8

+1.026

1'28.870

0.017 162.236 333 10

P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

37 KTM 8

+1.040

1'28.884

0.014 162.211 337 11

A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team

79 Aprilia 8

+1.306

1'29.150

0.266 161.727 335 12

J. Mir Honda HRC

36 Honda 4

+1.572

1'29.416

0.266 161.246 330 View full results

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