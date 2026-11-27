Practice report

MotoGP Valencia GP

MotoGP Valencia GP: Marc Marquez ends first day of final MotoGP weekend in style

A new lap record in Practice suggested that Marquez can celebrate his departure in style

Richard Asher

Published: Nov 27, 2026, 3:27 PM

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Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Marc Marquez shook off the emotion of his morning retirement announcement to break the lap record on his way to the fastest time of Friday afternoon's Practice session.

The factory Ducati rider set up a straightforward passage into Q2 by registering a 1m28.483s lap with under two minutes remaining. That time was almost half a second faster than the existing lap record, which Marco Bezzecchi had set on his way to pole position last season.

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Bezzecchi showed he will again be a force to be reckoned by posting the second-best time of the afternoon. The factory Aprilia was also inside his own record, but still 0.247s off Marc's pace.

Bezzecchi's rival for second place in the championship, team-mate Jorge Martin, endured his customary slow start to the weekend and took the last available spot in the top 10. He was nearly half a second of Marquez's lap time.

The two Trackhouse Aprilias both made Q2 comfortably, with Ai Ogura and Raul Fernandez - who was second in last year's grand prix - third and fourth on the timesheets.

Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Next up were Pedro Acosta and Alex Marquez, who seemed intent on tracking each other throughout the session. They crashed within minutes of each other midway through proceedings - Acosta taking television viewers on a ride around the service road as he returned his factory KTM to the pits - but both were able to post suitable times later on.

Another rider to suffer an interruption to the plan was Fabio Di Giannantonio, although the VR46 Ducati man's issue was a late technical one. He also managed to get away with it, slotting into ninth place.

The other two riders to make Q2 directly were Pol Espargaro, who is standing in for Maverick Vinales again at Tech3 KTM, and Fermin Aldeguer, who is being tipped to step up from Gresini Ducati and replace Marc Marquez next season.

FiP

All Stats

Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap 1

M. Marquez Ducati Team

93 Ducati 26

1'28.483

162.946 2

M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team

72 Aprilia 26

+0.247

1'28.730

0.247 162.492 3

A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team

79 Aprilia 23

+0.291

1'28.774

0.044 162.412 4

R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team

25 Aprilia 24

+0.308

1'28.791

0.017 162.381 5

P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

37 KTM 18

+0.334

1'28.817

0.026 162.333 6

A. Marquez Gresini Racing

73 Ducati 18

+0.422

1'28.905

0.088 162.173 7

P. Espargaro Tech 3

44 KTM 21

+0.425

1'28.908

0.003 162.167 8

F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing

54 Ducati 24

+0.429

1'28.912

0.004 162.160 9

F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46

49 Ducati 23

+0.461

1'28.944

0.032 162.101 10

J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team

89 Aprilia 26

+0.487

1'28.970

0.026 162.054 11

J. Zarco Team LCR

5 Honda 22

+0.536

1'29.019

0.049 161.965 12

F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing

20 Yamaha 27

+0.841

1'29.324

0.305 161.412 13

E. Bastianini Tech 3

23 KTM 25

+0.842

1'29.325

0.001 161.410 14

J. Miller Pramac Racing

43 Yamaha 24

+0.866

1'29.349

0.024 161.367 15

J. Mir Honda HRC

36 Honda 24

+0.996

1'29.479

0.130 161.132 16

D. Moreira Team LCR

11 Honda 22

+1.009

1'29.492

0.013 161.109 17

B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

33 KTM 25

+1.099

1'29.582

0.090 160.947 18

L. Marini Honda HRC

10 Honda 22

+1.139

1'29.622

0.040 160.875 19

I. Lecuona Ducati Team

27 Ducati 26

+1.267

1'29.750

0.128 160.646 20

A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing

42 Yamaha 20

+1.359

1'29.842

0.092 160.481 21

F. Morbidelli Team VR46

21 Ducati 21

+1.500

1'29.983

0.141 160.230 22

A. Fernandez Pramac Racing

47 Yamaha 26

+1.831

1'30.314

0.331 159.643 View full results

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