MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
European GP
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP working on Sepang test without quarantines

shares
comments
MotoGP working on Sepang test without quarantines
By:

MotoGP is working with the Malaysian government to allow the paddock to go to the first pre-season test in the country without having to serve a minimum quarantine period.

Travel restrictions remain in place worldwide heading into 2021 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, with countries tightening their borders in the wake of the spread of a new variant of the virus.

Currently, all travellers to Malaysia must observe a minimum quarantine period of seven days should a negative PCR test result be provided before being allowed into the public.

Under its current framework, the Malaysian government’s COVID rules pose a problem for the MotoGP paddock, which is set to have its first pre-season test of 2021 at Sepang on 19-21 February.

However, Motorsport.com understands MotoGP promoters Dorna Sports, the International Race Teams’ Association and former Sepang circuit CEO and Petronas SRT boss Razlan Razali have been working for months with the Malaysian government to formulate a plan that would allow the paddock to bypass the quarantine period.

It is thought the COVID bubble system MotoGP implemented across its 2020 season to quell the spread of the virus in the paddock will be utilised in Malaysia.

In addition to this, team numbers will be reduced further, having already been cut in 2020 as part of numerous COVID prevention strategies deployed by MotoGP.

Read Also:

While a contingency plan to hold pre-season testing at Jerez was always on the table, it seems the efforts of MotoGP are making the Malaysia test more viable as the days go by.

All being well, MotoGP will head from Malaysia to Qatar for its second three-day pre-season test on 10-12 March, with the first round of 2021 – scheduled for 28 March – taking place at the Losail Circuit.

MotoGP’s provisional calendar for 2021 features 20 races (though the axed Czech Grand Prix in August) has yet to be formally replaced.

However, it is likely some races will ultimately be postponed or cancelled while the world’s battle against COVID-19 rages on in the first months of 2021.

Dorna has listed three circuits as reserves should it need, with Portugal’s Algarve Circuit, Igora Drive in Russia and the Mandalika street circuit (which is yet to be homologated) in Indonesia acting as back-ups.

LCR MotoGP move won’t be a total reset - Alex Marquez

Previous article

LCR MotoGP move won’t be a total reset - Alex Marquez

Next article

MotoGP team boss Gresini hospitalised with COVID-19

MotoGP team boss Gresini hospitalised with COVID-19
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Author Oriol Puigdemont

Trending Today

Fresh look for Volvo GRM V8 campaign
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Fresh look for Volvo GRM V8 campaign

Perez's Mercedes knowledge a factor in Red Bull signing him
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez's Mercedes knowledge a factor in Red Bull signing him

Hispania Racing Team launch notes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Hispania Racing Team launch notes

F1 needs to become more driver dependent in 2022 - Sainz
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 needs to become more driver dependent in 2022 - Sainz

Barreda: Dakar 2021 could be my last on two wheels
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Barreda: Dakar 2021 could be my last on two wheels

Latest news

MotoGP team boss Gresini hospitalised with COVID-19
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP team boss Gresini hospitalised with COVID-19

MotoGP working on Sepang test without quarantines
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP working on Sepang test without quarantines

LCR MotoGP move won’t be a total reset - Alex Marquez
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

LCR MotoGP move won’t be a total reset - Alex Marquez

Yamaha “confident” in MotoGP engine reliability for 2021
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha “confident” in MotoGP engine reliability for 2021

Trending

1
Supercars

Fresh look for Volvo GRM V8 campaign

2
Formula 1

Perez's Mercedes knowledge a factor in Red Bull signing him

22h
3
Formula 1

Hispania Racing Team launch notes

4
Formula 1

F1 needs to become more driver dependent in 2022 - Sainz

4h
5
Dakar

Barreda: Dakar 2021 could be my last on two wheels

2h

Latest news

MotoGP team boss Gresini hospitalised with COVID-19
MotoGP

MotoGP team boss Gresini hospitalised with COVID-19

MotoGP working on Sepang test without quarantines
MotoGP

MotoGP working on Sepang test without quarantines

LCR MotoGP move won’t be a total reset - Alex Marquez
MotoGP

LCR MotoGP move won’t be a total reset - Alex Marquez

Yamaha “confident” in MotoGP engine reliability for 2021
MotoGP

Yamaha “confident” in MotoGP engine reliability for 2021

Petrucci "happy" Ducati fired him when it did
MotoGP

Petrucci "happy" Ducati fired him when it did

Latest videos

MotoGP 2021 – all the runners and riders 01:22
MotoGP
Dec 29, 2020

MotoGP 2021 – all the runners and riders

Marc Marquez unveils new 2021 Helmet 00:48
MotoGP
Nov 25, 2020

Marc Marquez unveils new 2021 Helmet

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portuguese Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 21, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portuguese Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 14, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix

MotoGP Legend - Randy Mamola: Through the Years 01:20
MotoGP
Nov 10, 2020

MotoGP Legend - Randy Mamola: Through the Years

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.