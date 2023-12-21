MotoGP working to have second US race, says Trackhouse owner

Following the collapse of RNF Racing at the end of the 2023 MotoGP season, NASCAR outfit Trackhouse – owned by Marks and the musician Pitbull – has taken over the grid slots vacated by the Malaysian squad.

Trackhouse’s arrival in MotoGP comes as the series looks to expand its presence in America.

MotoGP last held multiple races in the US in 2015, when the calendar featured COTA and Indianapolis, while in 2013 there were three grand prix in the country.

Since 2016, MotoGP has only had one grand prix in America and the overall interest in the series has dropped off in recent years.

In an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com, Marks says Dorna Sports is working towards adding a second grand prix in America but admits the number of available circuits able to host the series is low.

“America is a very big country, and having more than one grand prix would help,” Marks said.

“Just the announcement and promotion of a new circuit would make MotoGP shine.

“People are attracted to things they haven't seen, and I know that Dorna works in that direction.

“I don't know how those conversations are going right now, but we are here to help.

“There aren't many circuits we can go to. In the United States we have fantastic facilities, but most of them are designed for car racing.

“There are a couple of circuits being built that surely fit the MotoGP standard.

“It may not be next year or the year after that, but there are several tracks that are being positioned to make it possible.”

Photo by: MotoGP Trackhouse Racing Team Aprilia presentation

In the last two years, Dorna officials have moved to inspect possible candidates to host a test.

One of those visits was to Westel, two hours from Nashville, Tennessee, where the Flatrock Motorsport Park is being built .

The works, which will have cost around €91 million, are expected to be completed in 2024, with the idea of ​​entering the calendar as soon as possible.

In fact, the promoters of the route have already signed a letter of intent with Dorna for this purpose.

The Wright Brothers Construction firm works hand in hand with the group led by Hermann Tilke, and the idea is to receive Grade II certification from the International Automobile Federation (FIA), to be able to host the majority of competitions, apart from F1.