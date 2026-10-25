MotoGP Australian GP

MotoGP's final Australian GP at Phillip Island cancelled due to poor weather

Sunday's race at Phillip Island will not go ahead, MotoGP has confirmed

Rachit Thukral

Edited: Oct 25, 2026, 4:53 AM

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A general view of the rain in the pit lane during the MotoGP Of Australia

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

The 2026 Australian Grand Prix has been cancelled following multiple delays due to poor weather at Phillip Island.

The last-ever MotoGP race at the iconic Phillip Island circuit was due to kick off at 2pm local time before being pushed back to 4:30pm to allow the weather to improve. However, 25 minutes before pitlane was due to open, the championship announced that the race had been called off.

While Melbourne continues to witness heavy rain, lack of visibility remained the chief problem, preventing MotoGP's medical helicopter from operating. The championship rules require the helicopter to remain on standby should a rider need to be airlifted to hospital.

"Due to limited visibility affecting the operation of the medical helicopter at the Red Bull Grand Prix of Australia, the MotoGP Grand Prix race has been cancelled," MotoGP said in a statement.

"As a farewell to the Island, the MotoGP riders will do a lap behind the safety car and stop on the main straight to greet the fans.

"Pitlane will open for the farewell lap at 15:45 local time."

Track action for the day was due to kick off at 9:40am with the MotoGP warm-up. But the session was rescheduled to 11am before being cancelled altogether. Moto3 and Moto2 races at Phillip Island were also called off one after the other as the day went on to prioritise the premier class.

This was followed by the news that the MotoGP race has also been cancelled.

However, the hordes of fans who travelled to the island will still get to see MotoGP bikes in anger, with two parade laps scheduled behind the safety car.

Poor weather had been forecast throughout the weekend at Phillip Island, with conditions deteriorating on Sunday as expected.

There were discussions about MotoGP proactively altering the schedule at the start of the weekend, but no such changes were ultimately made.

All sessions on Saturday went ahead as per schedule, with qualifying taking place in wet conditions before the circuit dried in time for the sprint.

The cancellation of the Australian GP will come as a relief to Aprilia's Jorge Martin, who was declared unfit after breaking his arm on Saturday and would have conceded further points in the championship had the race gone ahead.

The Spaniard will attempt to take part in next week's Malaysian Grand Prix after CT scans revealed he didn't suffer any further injuries.

Ducati's Marc Marquez leaves Australia as the new championship leader, with a 10-point lead over Martin and a 50-point advantage over the other Aprilia of Marco Bezzecchi.

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