MotoGP Australian GP

MotoGP's Australian GP delayed due to bad weather

Sunday's race at Phillip Island will not start at its scheduled time

Rachit Thukral

Edited: Oct 25, 2026, 1:58 AM

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A general view of the rain in the pit lane during the MotoGP Of Australia

The Australian Grand Prix has been delayed by at least an hour due to poor weather at Phillip Island on Sunday.

The last-ever MotoGP race at the iconic Phillip Island circuit was due to kick off at 2pm local time, but all track action has been delayed until at least 3pm, with an exact schedule yet to be announced.

While Melbourne continues to witness heavy rain, lack of visibility remains the chief problem, preventing MotoGP's medical helicopter from being deployed. The championship rules require the helicopter to remain on standby should a rider need to be airlifted to hospital.

A further update about the situation will be published at 2pm local time (3am GMT).

The warm-up session was originally moved from 9:40am to 11am before being cancelled altogether.

MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 are all due to host races on Sunday, although the championship is expected to prioritise the premier class should a window with better weather open.

"Poor visibility continues to affect the operation of the medical helicopter at the Red Bull Grand Prix of Australia. It is now confirmed there will be no track action before 3pm local time," a statement from MotoGP read.

"Once track action is able to commence, the MotoGP Grand Prix will take place first.

"The next update will be issued at 2pm."

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