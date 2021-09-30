Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Vinales to miss US MotoGP round due to cousin’s death
MotoGP News

MotoGP’s Marquez hits back at “waste of time” Fabrizio comments

By:

MotoGP’s Marc Marquez says he “doesn’t understand” how Supersport rider Michel Fabrizio could blame him for causing fatal incidents in junior series by young racers copying the Honda rider’s style.

MotoGP’s Marquez hits back at “waste of time” Fabrizio comments

During the World Supersport 300 round at Jerez last weekend, 15-year-old Dean Berta Vinales died following a serious incident in the opening race of the round.

His cousin Maverick Vinales has subsequently withdrawn from this weekend’s Grand Prix of the Americas. 

Immediately after the accident at Jerez, World Supersport rider Fabrizio took to Instagram to announce his retirement out of protest – while also blaming Marquez’s own on-track actions over the years in MotoGP for causing dangerous riding in junior categories. 

A snippet of Fabrizio’s statement read: “Valentino Rossi years ago, when Marquez entered MotoGP, he was criticised, saying he complained about Marquez’s ‘wrong’ manoeuvres.

“He needs to be [seen as] right. Marc has become the reference point: these young people emulate his gestures, overtaking too much, leaning on their opponents risking every inch.” 

Marquez was asked about these comments, but felt it was “a waste of time” to dignify Fabrizio – only stating that he felt it was unbelievable that a fellow rider would do such a thing. 

“Yes, I mean first of all I want to give all my support to Maverick, but also the Vinales family because I know them and it’s hard,” Marquez said. 

“It’s a hard and sad season for motorcycle world, and when I read and when I heard about those comments from this person, I don’t understand how a rider can say these kind of words in this difficult and sad season in the motorcycle world. 

“In saying that, I don’t want to waste my time on these comments because it’s something that when I read I say ‘ok…’. 

“But the best thing is to understand and try to analyse well for the future to improve [the safety].

“Of course, the risk will always be there in the motorcycle world. But we must understand how to reduce this risk.” 

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia was also asked to comment on the matter, but simply stated: “Yeah, I think in this kind of moment he [Fabrizo] doesn’t have the respect to say anything. 

“So, for me it was just enough to see what happened.”

 

Vinales to miss US MotoGP round due to cousin’s death

Previous article

Vinales to miss US MotoGP round due to cousin’s death
