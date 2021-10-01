Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Razgatlioglu open to MotoGP 2023 move after Yamaha test offer
MotoGP / Americas GP News

MotoGP’s Rossi says junior motorcycle races “quite scary”

By:

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi says the aggression levels in junior championship categories like in Moto3 and World Superport 300 make races “quite scary”.

MotoGP’s Rossi says junior motorcycle races “quite scary”

During the Jerez round of the World Superport 300 Championship last weekend, 15-year-old Dean Berta Vinales – cousin to Maverick Vinales – died in a multi-rider accident.

He is the third teenager to die in an event at European and world championship level, following 14-year-old European Talent Cup racer Hugo Millan in July and Moto3's Jason Dupasquier in May.

This has sparked debate within the motorcycle racing community about how safety in junior categories can be improved to stop fatal accidents like this from continuing to happen.

Rossi believes yellow flag rules need to be enforced better in these classes, while also noting something has to be done about the aggression levels in these races – a consequence of the nature of the machinery used creating close racing.

"What's happened in Jerez is a big disaster, and also coming from three times already this year very young riders [losing their lives]," Rossi said on the eve of the US Grand Prix.

"What can we do? I think the problem is the most dangerous thing in our sport is when a rider crashes and after they are taken by the rider behind.

"This situation in [Supersport 300] races are very dangerous, because you have a lot of riders – more than 42 bikes. And everybody is very close.

"So, the risk that this [type of crash] happens is very high.

"What we can do, first of all [is force] more respect for the yellow flag from the rider behind.

"I don't know exactly the dynamic of the crash [at Jerez], but for sure usually the riders when they see the yellow flag they try to lose as less as possible.

"But maybe this is one way to improve. And also, in the last years always the riders, also the young riders are very, very, very aggressive, and when you follow the races it's quite scary because everybody gives more than the maximum and they never think what can happen.

"For me everybody has to remember motorcycle races are very dangerous."

MotoGP remembers WorldSSP300 rider Dean Berta Viñales

MotoGP remembers WorldSSP300 rider Dean Berta Viñales

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

When asked by Motorsport.com if raising the minimum age limit in junior competition at international levels would be a solution to this, Rossi said this wouldn't make a big difference, and that a much stricter set of regulations would be better.

Read Also:

"[Raising the age limit] Can be [a solution], but it's difficult because if anyway if you move the age one year or maybe two years, can help but it's not a big difference," he added.

"But maybe who controls the races, especially the junior races with the very young riders, have to be more strict and have to follow all what's happened on track more precisely.

"And if someone makes something dangerous, be stronger with the penalties, maybe this is the way.

"I think our sport is fantastic, we all love the sport, but you need to move always with a bit of respect for the rest of the riders because for sure everybody wants to ride in front.

"But there are some things more important that gaining two positions – that is the safety of you and your rivals, and I think this is the message that has to be stronger in the future."

shares
comments
Razgatlioglu open to MotoGP 2023 move after Yamaha test offer

Previous article

Razgatlioglu open to MotoGP 2023 move after Yamaha test offer
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

2
MotoGP

"Atrocious" junior rider deaths "can't continue", says Miller

5 h
3
Formula 1

Why F1's best-sounding car flattered to deceive

1 h
4
MotoGP

Razgatlioglu open to MotoGP 2023 move after Yamaha test offer

3 h
5
MotoGP

MotoGP’s Rossi says junior motorcycle races “quite scary”

1 h
Latest news
MotoGP’s Rossi says junior motorcycle races “quite scary”
MotoGP

MotoGP’s Rossi says junior motorcycle races “quite scary”

1 h
Razgatlioglu open to MotoGP 2023 move after Yamaha test offer
MotoGP

Razgatlioglu open to MotoGP 2023 move after Yamaha test offer

3 h
"Atrocious" junior rider deaths "can't continue", says Miller
MotoGP

"Atrocious" junior rider deaths "can't continue", says Miller

5 h
2021 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP

2021 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

5 h
MotoGP’s Marquez hits back at “waste of time” Fabrizio comments
Video Inside
MotoGP

MotoGP’s Marquez hits back at “waste of time” Fabrizio comments

17 h
Latest videos
Moto GP: Marquez hits back at “waste of time” Fabrizio comments 00:49
MotoGP
4 h

Moto GP: Marquez hits back at “waste of time” Fabrizio comments

Vinales to miss US MotoGP round 00:42
MotoGP
Sep 30, 2021

Vinales to miss US MotoGP round

MotoGP: Espargaro heads final day of mid-season Misano test 00:57
MotoGP
Sep 23, 2021

MotoGP: Espargaro heads final day of mid-season Misano test

MotoGP: Morbidelli says he didn't think it was possible to make Misano start 00:44
MotoGP
Sep 21, 2021

MotoGP: Morbidelli says he didn't think it was possible to make Misano start

MotoGP: Marquez says he over his limit chasing Bastianini in Misano MotoGP race 00:49
MotoGP
Sep 20, 2021

MotoGP: Marquez says he over his limit chasing Bastianini in Misano MotoGP race

More from
Lewis Duncan
"Atrocious" junior rider deaths "can't continue", says Miller Americas GP
MotoGP

"Atrocious" junior rider deaths "can't continue", says Miller

MotoGP’s Marquez hits back at “waste of time” Fabrizio comments
Video Inside
MotoGP

MotoGP’s Marquez hits back at “waste of time” Fabrizio comments

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career Prime
MotoGP

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Valentino Rossi More from
Valentino Rossi
Rossi: MotoGP in Italy will be fine without me
MotoGP

Rossi: MotoGP in Italy will be fine without me

Valentino Rossi “very frustrated” with Misano Q1 crash San Marino GP
MotoGP

Valentino Rossi “very frustrated” with Misano Q1 crash

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Prime
MotoGP

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

Trending Today

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

"Atrocious" junior rider deaths "can't continue", says Miller
MotoGP MotoGP

"Atrocious" junior rider deaths "can't continue", says Miller

Why F1's best-sounding car flattered to deceive Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1's best-sounding car flattered to deceive

Razgatlioglu open to MotoGP 2023 move after Yamaha test offer
MotoGP MotoGP

Razgatlioglu open to MotoGP 2023 move after Yamaha test offer

MotoGP’s Rossi says junior motorcycle races “quite scary”
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP’s Rossi says junior motorcycle races “quite scary”

2021 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP MotoGP

2021 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Keithley and Rietveld take Sachsenring spoils in ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship
Video Inside
Esports Esports

Keithley and Rietveld take Sachsenring spoils in ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship

F1 Esports Series Pro Championship drivers and schedule announced
Esports Esports

F1 Esports Series Pro Championship drivers and schedule announced

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike Prime

How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike

His third place at Misano made Enea Bastianini the fifth different Ducati-mounted rider to score a podium in 2021. Amid a season that has seen one rider amass the bulk of Yamaha and Honda's success, the Ducati's versatility makes for a potent weapon, but the contribution of a former leading light shouldn't be forgotten

MotoGP
Sep 23, 2021
The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career Prime

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Maverick Vinales’ early debut with Aprilia has been one of the most interesting plots of the recent MotoGP rounds. The results may not look standout on paper, but a closer inspection reveals just how much progress Vinales has truly made in understanding a bike that has taken him well out of his “comfort zone”.

MotoGP
Sep 22, 2021
Why Misano was a pivotal race for MotoGP's present and future Prime

Why Misano was a pivotal race for MotoGP's present and future

On a day each of the podium trio could claim to be the star of the show, the San Marino GP will be remembered as a pivotal race in both MotoGP's present and future. While Fabio Quartararo demonstrated his world title credentials just behind Francesco Bagnaia's flawless victory charge, a new threat emerged from the shadows

MotoGP
Sep 20, 2021
How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Prime

How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Duelling against Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top to secure a long overdue MotoGP victory. As Marquez likened Bagnaia to a Ducati title contender of old, it appears the Italian rider could finally start to fight for wins on a more regular basis

MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Prime

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Prime

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

OPINION: The 2021 British Grand Prix was a historic day for MotoGP. At the centre of it was Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia after securing its first podium in the modern MotoGP era. It was something of a full-circle moment that highlighted just how far MotoGP has come in the last decade

MotoGP
Aug 30, 2021
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Prime

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the track's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP Prime

How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP

The 2020 MotoGP season was an enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if you thought the world championship was a poorer place without Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape.

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021

Latest news

MotoGP’s Rossi says junior motorcycle races “quite scary”
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP’s Rossi says junior motorcycle races “quite scary”

Razgatlioglu open to MotoGP 2023 move after Yamaha test offer
MotoGP MotoGP

Razgatlioglu open to MotoGP 2023 move after Yamaha test offer

"Atrocious" junior rider deaths "can't continue", says Miller
MotoGP MotoGP

"Atrocious" junior rider deaths "can't continue", says Miller

2021 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP MotoGP

2021 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.