MotoGP / Italian GP Practice report

Italian MotoGP: Aprilia's Espargaro leads FP2 from Bagnaia

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro snatched top spot from Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia in a red-flagged FP2 for the MotoGP Italian Grand Prix.  

Lewis Duncan
By:
Hotter conditions greeted the field for the second 45-minute session of the Mugello weekend, but this didn’t have an adverse effect on lap time improvements on the combined order.  

Espargaro set the early pace with a 1m47.126s inside the opening five minutes, before Pramac’s Johann Zarco set the best lap of the day with a 1m46.381s.  

Eight riders inside the top 10 made lap time gains on the combined order through the first 30 minutes or so of FP2, with the closing stages leading to a mock qualifying run for the field.  

Zarco’s lap remained the benchmark through to that late time attack, though the Frenchman’s session was interrupted with around 19 minutes remaining when he crashed at the Turn 4 right-hander.  

His Ducati then slid through the gravel and spilled debris across the racing line at Turn 5, leading to a brief red flag while the circuit was cleaned.  

Suzuki’s Alex Rins had a similar crash at Turn 4 just moments into the restarted session. 

Bagnaia deposed Zarco with a 1m45.940s on his first soft tyre lap at the end of FP2, but would be beaten by Espargaro after he guided his Aprilia to a 1m45.891s.  

A second crash for Zarco at the Turn 12 right-hander at the end of FP2 stopped a number of riders from making any improvements and ensured Espargaro ended Friday fastest of all.  

Bagnaia shadowed the Aprilia rider 0.049 seconds adrift as he led something of a Ducati onslaught ahead of teammate Jack Miller, Zarco, VR46’s Luca Marini and Gresini’s Enea Bastianini.  

KTM’s Brad Binder broke up the Ducati party with a late 1m46.439s which put him seventh ahead of the second VR46 Ducati of Marco Bezzecchi.  

Reigning world champion and current championship leader Fabio Quartararo put his underpowered Yamaha into a provisional Q2 place in ninth ahead of the factory Honda of Pol Espargaro.  

Pramac’s Jorge Martin was denied a top 10 spot by just 0.011s, which could prove pivotal given uncertain weather forecasts for Saturday.  

This could also mean Marc Marquez faces Q1 in qualifying tomorrow after he ended Friday in 12th ahead of FP2 pacesetter Takaaki Nakagami on the LCR Honda, while both Suzukis in Rins – who was 14th – and 19th-placed teammate Joan Mir could join them. 

FP3 for the 2022 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix gets underway at 9:55am local time on Saturday.  

Italian MotoGP - FP2 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'45.891
2 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'45.940 0.049
3 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'46.313 0.422
4 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'46.349 0.458
5 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'46.362 0.471
6 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'46.395 0.504
7 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'46.439 0.548
8 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 1'46.473 0.582
9 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'46.519 0.628
10 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'46.618 0.727
11 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'46.629 0.738
12 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 1'46.658 0.767
13 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'46.663 0.772
14 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'46.818 0.927
15 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'46.852 0.961
16 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 1'46.915 1.024
17 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 1'47.053 1.162
18 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'47.151 1.260
19 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'47.269 1.378
20 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'47.468 1.577
21 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Yamaha 1'47.583 1.692
22 Australia Remy Gardner
KTM 1'47.684 1.793
23 South Africa Darryn Binder
Yamaha 1'47.687 1.796
24 Italy Michele Pirro
Ducati 1'47.726 1.835
25 Spain Raúl Fernández
KTM 1'47.998 2.107
26 Italy Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia 1'48.088 2.197
