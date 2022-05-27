Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Italian GP Practice report

Italian MotoGP: Nakagami sets the pace for Honda in FP1

LCR Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami dominated opening practice for the MotoGP Italian Grand Prix as many teams debuted upgraded motorcycles.  

Lewis Duncan
By:
Italian MotoGP: Nakagami sets the pace for Honda in FP1

The first 45-minute session of the Mugello weekend got underway in perfect conditions, with Ducati test rider and wildcard Michele Pirro getting his head down in the early stages on his World Superbike-liveried GP22.  

Pirro – who has completed thousands of laps around Mugello in his role as test rider – set the early pace with a 1m48.636s, improving to a 1m47.826s and a 1m47.432s over his first few flying laps.  

With 10 minutes of the session gone, Alex Rins guided his Suzuki to the top of the pile with a 1m47.423s before Aleix Espargaro – who along with teammate Maverick Vinales has signed a new deal with Aprilia for 2023 - put his Aprilia into first with a 1m47.161s.  

Many manufacturers have brought upgrades to Mugello, with Aprilia notably bringing a new engine and Formula 1-style rear wing – with wildcard Lorenzo Savadori putting miles on the new parts in FP1.  

Espargaro noted on Thursday at Mugello that he will likely try the new engine in FP2 this afternoon.  

Yamaha and KTM have brought revised aerodynamic packages aimed at reducing drag to increase top speed – something that is vital for the former, as KTM actually holds the top speed record at Mugello.  

Honda also appears to have a different chassis trialled by Marc Marquez this morning.  

With 15 minutes of the session gone, Francesco Bagnaia shot to the top of the order on his factory Ducati with a 1m47.070s, which was matched by Aleix Espargaro 15 minutes later.  

While FP1 was largely uneventful, there was a scary moment between Espargaro and KTM’s Miguel Oliveira when the former overtook the Portuguese rider into San Donato at Turn 1.  

As Espargaro drew alongside going through the kink at the crest of the hill, Oliveira ran onto the grass – but managed to keep it under control and stay on his KTM.  

Moments after Espargaro had gone fastest, LCR Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami took over with a 1m47.040s. 

Fitting fresh medium rubber for his final time attack, Nakagami improved on that to a 1m46.662s to end FP1 fastest by 0.408 seconds from Aleix Espargaro.  

Bagnaia completed the top three as the leading Ducati runner ahead of Rins and Le Mans race winner Enea Bastianini on his Gresini Ducati.  

Vinales was sixth on the second Aprilia ahead of Ducati’s Jack Miller, Honda’s Pol Espargaro and Johann Zarco on a Pramac Ducati running a striking new purple livery.  

Valentino Rossi protege Luca Marini completed the top 10 on the VR46 Ducati, with championship leader Fabio Quartararo the first of the Yamahas in 11th – 0.731s off the pace.  

Pirro slid down the order to 12th after his early run at the top of the standings, with Alex Marquez (LCR), VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi and Joan Mir on the Suzuki filling out the top 15 spots.  

Marc Marquez was a low-key 19th on his factory Honda behind KTM’s Oliveira, Brad Binder and Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli, while Jorge Martin – who will have surgery after next week’s Barcelona race on a nerve issue in his right arm – was 20th on his Pramac Ducati.  

He was shadowed by Andrea Dovizioso, whose future is now in question following RNF Racing’s announcement this morning that it will become Aprilia’s satellite team from 2023.  

FP2 for the 2022 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix will get underway at 2:10pm local time.

Italian MotoGP - FP1 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'46.662
2 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'47.070 0.408
3 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'47.070 0.408
4 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'47.071 0.409
5 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'47.186 0.524
6 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 1'47.191 0.529
7 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'47.315 0.653
8 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'47.367 0.705
9 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'47.367 0.705
10 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'47.383 0.721
11 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'47.393 0.731
12 Italy Michele Pirro
Ducati 1'47.432 0.770
13 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'47.562 0.900
14 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 1'47.584 0.922
15 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'47.658 0.996
16 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'47.727 1.065
17 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'47.746 1.084
18 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'47.820 1.158
19 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 1'47.875 1.213
20 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'47.903 1.241
21 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Yamaha 1'48.078 1.416
22 Italy Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia 1'48.253 1.591
23 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 1'48.335 1.673
24 South Africa Darryn Binder
Yamaha 1'48.910 2.248
25 Spain Raúl Fernández
KTM 1'48.911 2.249
26 Australia Remy Gardner
KTM 1'48.960 2.298
