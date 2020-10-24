MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Warm Up in
15 Hours
:
01 Minutes
:
14 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Nakagami "not interested" in MotoGP title fight

shares
comments
By:

LCR Honda's Takaaki Nakagami says he's "not interested" in the title fight currently despite claiming his maiden MotoGP pole in Teruel Grand Prix qualifying.

Nakagami became the first Japanese rider to claim a premier class pole since Makoto Tamada topped Valencia qualifying in 2004, when he beat the field with a 1m46.882s lap on Saturday at Aragon.

The LCR rider was amongst the strongest on race pace in the FP4 session ahead of qualifying, leading many riders to brand Nakagami as favourite for Sunday's race.

Only 29 points down on championship leader Joan Mir – who will start from 12th – several riders have refused to rule Nakagami out of the hunt.

But the Japanese rider insists it is not his focus at the moment and his "priority" is simply on securing his first MotoGP podium.

"For my side, if we can see the standings positions in the championship, I'm P5 and it's not too far from Joan Mir," Nakagami said when asked by Motorsport.com if his rivals considering him a threat adds pressure.

"But I'm not interested in the championship. Okay, for the end, yes, but for now we are fully focussed for the remaining races, four races to go.

"I have not finished yet on the podium. This is for me the first priority, to finish on the podium.

"And then, I don't know, after the race we have to check the championship. But now I'm not interested to fight for the championship.

"Almost always I never see the [championship standings]. After the races I don't check nothing.

"We are pretty focussed on just our job. I think this weekend... I can say tomorrow I can hopefully get the first podium. That's it, simple. That's it."

Despite topping Friday's running outright and showing strong pace throughout both Aragon weekends, Nakagami admits his pole came as a surprise.

"It's an amazing feeling, I didn't expect to fight for pole position," he added. "Maybe our target, if we can fight for the front row it's enough. This weekend so far, we are quite competitive.

"We knew we can fight at the front. At the end we made a good lap time with the last lap. When I saw the first time under 1m47s, it's a good feeling. And the feeling on the bike is really good.

"So, I'm more than happy. I want to say thanks to my team. Really proud to be in parc ferme in P1."

 

Quartararo has no "real pace" to fight in Teruel GP

Previous article

Quartararo has no "real pace" to fight in Teruel GP
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Takaaki Nakagami
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

“Not fair” to impose team orders on Rins now – Mir
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

“Not fair” to impose team orders on Rins now – Mir

IndyCar's GP of St. Petersburg preview – schedule, facts
IndyCar IndyCar / Preview

IndyCar's GP of St. Petersburg preview – schedule, facts

Vettel: Leclerc in a "different class" after another Q2 exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: Leclerc in a "different class" after another Q2 exit

Hamilton explains "counter-intuitive" medium tyre choice
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton explains "counter-intuitive" medium tyre choice

Latest news

Nakagami "not interested" in MotoGP title fight
Video Inside
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Nakagami "not interested" in MotoGP title fight

Quartararo has no "real pace" to fight in Teruel GP
Video Inside
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo has no "real pace" to fight in Teruel GP

Championship "not in my hands" – Dovizioso
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Championship "not in my hands" – Dovizioso

Marquez "needs to be lucky" to mount Teruel podium charge
Video Inside
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez "needs to be lucky" to mount Teruel podium charge

Trending

1
MotoGP

“Not fair” to impose team orders on Rins now – Mir

2
IndyCar

IndyCar's GP of St. Petersburg preview – schedule, facts

3
Formula 1

Vettel: Leclerc in a "different class" after another Q2 exit

2h
4
Formula 1

Hamilton explains "counter-intuitive" medium tyre choice

1h

Latest news

Nakagami "not interested" in MotoGP title fight
MGP

Nakagami "not interested" in MotoGP title fight

Quartararo has no "real pace" to fight in Teruel GP
MGP

Quartararo has no "real pace" to fight in Teruel GP

Championship "not in my hands" – Dovizioso
MGP

Championship "not in my hands" – Dovizioso

Marquez "needs to be lucky" to mount Teruel podium charge
MGP

Marquez "needs to be lucky" to mount Teruel podium charge

Teruel MotoGP: Nakagami takes maiden pole, Mir only 12th
MGP

Teruel MotoGP: Nakagami takes maiden pole, Mir only 12th

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP 00:38
MotoGP
3h

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP

Jerez 1990: Mick Doohan crashes 01:55
MotoGP

Jerez 1990: Mick Doohan crashes

French Bike GP 1989: Christian Sarron crash 01:53
MotoGP

French Bike GP 1989: Christian Sarron crash

MotoGP Starting Grid: French GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: French GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.