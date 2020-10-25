MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Teruel GP / Breaking news

Nakagami says he couldn't manage "incredible pressure"

shares
comments
Nakagami says he couldn't manage "incredible pressure"
By:

Takaaki Nakagami says the "incredible pressure" he felt from starting on pole for the first time led to his "stupid" crash on lap one of the MotoGP Teruel Grand Prix.

Nakagami became Japan's first premier class polesitter in 16 years on Saturday when he topped qualifying at Aragon, and was branded favourite for victory by many riders owing to his strong race pace throughout practice.

But the LCR Honda rider's race lasted just five corners when he crashed under braking for Turn 5.

"It was such a shame," Nakagami said afterwards. "I made one mistake [and it] cost me massively. I'm really disappointed. I had to try my maximum performance after the start and I was too fast. That's it.

"For me, even now I couldn't believe I made the mistake. So, I'm disappointed in myself. But, fortunately I'm OK, no injury.

"Before the race it was the first time I felt this incredible pressure from the outside and I couldn't manage it.

"So, this is the reason why I made this stupid mistake and that's it. I have to learn from my mistake for the future."

He added: "I knew that Franco [Morbidelli] was behind and that's why I had to close the door from Turn 1, and all the corners - I tried to save the position.

"Then I lost the line and it was an easy mistake. Then I couldn't control very well and even for me I was a bit surprised I had a crash at that corner because all practice I never had this feeling.

"But in the race it was maybe too nervous, or maybe I couldn't control my feeling. I was too sharp on the first part of the braking."

Nakagami says he "has to remember" the feeling he had at the start of this race for the next time he starts on pole to understand how to control the pressure better, and believes he can win "many races" if he does this.

"I believe next time if I can start from pole position… today I have to remember this feeling and try to remember I had this feeling in Aragon and I made a mistake in the first lap," he said.

"So, this experience will help a lot. We need this feeling and we need to understand this experience. The most important thing for the future is how you manage this pressure.

"Today, I couldn't control it unfortunately, but in the future if I can control it, we're able to win many races.

"Today I did a mistake and I'm very disappointed in myself, but I'm really looking forward to my future. Only three races to go, I don't care about the championship.

"I just want to mix in the championship, if I can win the race and I'm not interested in who wins the championship. I want to enjoy myself."

Vinales: “Impossible” to close points gap with current Yamaha

Previous article

Vinales: “Impossible” to close points gap with current Yamaha

Next article

Crutchlow to have scan after feeling "snap" in shoulder

Crutchlow to have scan after feeling "snap" in shoulder
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Teruel GP
Drivers Takaaki Nakagami
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Coulthard to leave DJR after Penske exit
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Coulthard to leave DJR after Penske exit

IndyCar St. Pete: Herta leads Dixon in raceday warm-up
IndyCar IndyCar / Practice report

IndyCar St. Pete: Herta leads Dixon in raceday warm-up

Spa 24 Hours: Porsche wins after late charge from Tandy
Video Inside
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / Race report

Spa 24 Hours: Porsche wins after late charge from Tandy

Power wants Bathurst 1000 shot with McLaughlin
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Power wants Bathurst 1000 shot with McLaughlin

Rossi: I'm “not competitive enough” for MotoGP title bid
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: I'm “not competitive enough” for MotoGP title bid

Nakagami says he couldn't manage "incredible pressure"
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Nakagami says he couldn't manage "incredible pressure"

Binder penalised for Miller collision in Teruel GP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Binder penalised for Miller collision in Teruel GP

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?
IndyCar IndyCar / Preview

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?

Latest news

Crutchlow to have scan after feeling "snap" in shoulder
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow to have scan after feeling "snap" in shoulder

Nakagami says he couldn't manage "incredible pressure"
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Nakagami says he couldn't manage "incredible pressure"

Vinales: “Impossible” to close points gap with current Yamaha
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales: “Impossible” to close points gap with current Yamaha

Binder penalised for Miller collision in Teruel GP
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Binder penalised for Miller collision in Teruel GP

Trending

1
Supercars

Coulthard to leave DJR after Penske exit

2
IndyCar

IndyCar St. Pete: Herta leads Dixon in raceday warm-up

3h
3
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Spa 24 Hours: Porsche wins after late charge from Tandy

3h
4
Supercars

Power wants Bathurst 1000 shot with McLaughlin

5
MotoGP

Rossi: I'm “not competitive enough” for MotoGP title bid

Latest news

Crutchlow to have scan after feeling "snap" in shoulder
MGP

Crutchlow to have scan after feeling "snap" in shoulder

Nakagami says he couldn't manage "incredible pressure"
MGP

Nakagami says he couldn't manage "incredible pressure"

Vinales: “Impossible” to close points gap with current Yamaha
MGP

Vinales: “Impossible” to close points gap with current Yamaha

Binder penalised for Miller collision in Teruel GP
MGP

Binder penalised for Miller collision in Teruel GP

Quartararo can't explain why he "lost everything" in Teruel GP
MGP

Quartararo can't explain why he "lost everything" in Teruel GP

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP

Jerez 1990: Mick Doohan crashes 01:55
MotoGP

Jerez 1990: Mick Doohan crashes

French Bike GP 1989: Christian Sarron crash 01:53
MotoGP

French Bike GP 1989: Christian Sarron crash

MotoGP Starting Grid: French GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: French GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.