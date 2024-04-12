All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
MotoGP Texas

NASCAR and MotoGP would benefit from crossover weekend, say Trackhouse stars

NASCAR and MotoGP could mutually benefit from a crossover-style race weekend, according to Trackhouse’s stock car stars Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain.

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Upd:
Miguel Oliveira, Trackhouse Racing Team

Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The duo was at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas on Friday to watch Trackhouse’s new MotoGP team in action, as they are racing in the same state this weekend at NASCAR’s Texas Motor Speedway event in Fort Worth.

NASCAR is also represented by Hendrick Motorsports in the MotoGP paddock this weekend, as Jordan Taylor will demonstrate the Garage 56 Le Mans Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 on track at COTA.

NASCAR has previously paired with IndyCar at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for its Brickyard Weekend, a conjunction that ends this year with NASCAR returning to the oval in 2024.

Indianapolis previously hosted MotoGP on a different variant of its road course between 2008-2015, and also ran a MotoAmerica event in 2020.

When asked by Motorsport.com about which series he’d like to see NASCAR pair with for a future crossover weekend, Chastain reckons MotoGP would make for a perfect match.

“It’s MotoGP for me right now because we have team-mates here,” said Chastain. “In my former job at Chip Ganassi Racing, whenever we did the dual weekend with IndyCar, I had those guys to go and see.

“I had it with Alex Palou, and he went on to win two championships. But we’re Trackhouse now, so I don’t have that bond with anybody in IndyCar.

“Now we have that bond with Trackhouse in MotoGP and I’m excited to follow those guys, to communicate and interact with each other. Even when it’s different disciplines, we’re on the same team. So, it’s MotoGP for me.”

Ross Chastain, Daniel Suarez at COTA MotoGP

Ross Chastain, Daniel Suarez at COTA MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

When asked if he thought it was feasible to run them on the same weekend, he replied: “Sure, I mean, I think so. I don’t know what their rubber does… and we tend to leave quite a lot of debris out there when we’re done racing – some bent fenders! We tend to crunch fenders everywhere and some pieces fall off.

“I guess it would be more up to MotoGP to decide if they could contend with that. I noticed that the track was really clean for practice. When we’re on track here at COTA, there’s dirt everywhere – especially at Turn 8. We’re off the track everywhere!”

Ross Chastain, TrackHouse Racing, Worldwide Express Chevrolet Camaro at Indy Road Couse

Ross Chastain, TrackHouse Racing, Worldwide Express Chevrolet Camaro at Indy Road Couse

Photo by: Jasen Vinlove / NKP / Motorsport Images

Suarez believes that a crossover event would benefit both series, as MotoGP – which has recently been purchased by US owners Liberty Media – could extend its fanbase in the US, while NASCAR would have more exposure through MotoGP’s global audience.

“I’ve been watching MotoGP for a while, but until recently I wasn’t following it that closely,” said Suarez. “Of course, the US is a big market, everyone knows that, so a crossover event would be amazing.

“It would work for NASCAR as well as MotoGP. I see a lot of fans here, very, very passionate. Who knows, maybe these guys don’t watch NASCAR?

“I think it would be a win-win for both series, especially how international MotoGP is. NASCAR is very, very strong in the United States, but it needs to continue to grow worldwide. And MotoGP is the other way around, it’s very big everywhere but needs to grow in the United States.

“That would be amazing for both series. That’s why I think it would be win-win.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Lin Jarvis to step down as Yamaha MotoGP team boss at the end of 2024
Next article MotoGP Americas GP: Martin smashes lap record in FP2

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Charles Bradley
More from
Charles Bradley
The F1 legend who impressed in a short-lived McLaren partnership

The F1 legend who impressed in a short-lived McLaren partnership

Formula 1
The F1 legend who impressed in a short-lived McLaren partnership
Why Senna felt unstoppable at Donington in 1993

Why Senna felt unstoppable at Donington in 1993

Formula 1
European GP
Why Senna felt unstoppable at Donington in 1993
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

Latest news

Kyle Busch holds off Heim to win NASCAR Truck race at Texas

Kyle Busch holds off Heim to win NASCAR Truck race at Texas

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Texas
Kyle Busch holds off Heim to win NASCAR Truck race at Texas
MotoGP Americas GP: Martin smashes lap record in FP2

MotoGP Americas GP: Martin smashes lap record in FP2

MGP MotoGP
Americas GP
MotoGP Americas GP: Martin smashes lap record in FP2
NASCAR and MotoGP would benefit from crossover weekend, say Trackhouse stars

NASCAR and MotoGP would benefit from crossover weekend, say Trackhouse stars

MGP MotoGP
Texas
NASCAR and MotoGP would benefit from crossover weekend, say Trackhouse stars
Lin Jarvis to step down as Yamaha MotoGP team boss at the end of 2024

Lin Jarvis to step down as Yamaha MotoGP team boss at the end of 2024

MGP MotoGP
Americas GP
Lin Jarvis to step down as Yamaha MotoGP team boss at the end of 2024

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia