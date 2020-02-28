MotoGP
MotoGP / Breaking news

NBC Sports Group to broadcast all MotoGP races

NBC Sports Group to broadcast all MotoGP races
By:
Feb 28, 2020

A multi-year deal has been reached by NBC Sports Group to broadcast all 20 rounds of the 2020 MotoGP Championship across its platforms, including four races on NBC.

NBC Sports opens the 2020 MotoGP calendar with coverage of the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday, March 8, at 12.30pm ET on NBCSN, while four races will air on NBC in 2020. These are the Spanish Grand Prix in May, the Dutch TT in June, October’s Australian GP and the season finale at Valencia, Spain.

Five of the races will air live on NBCSN, including the Grand Prix of the Americas from Circuit of The Americas, while several races in the latter part of the season will air immediately following live NASCAR coverage on NBCSN.

All race coverage that airs on NBC and NBCSN will stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app, although live coverage of all 20 races will continue to stream on MotoGP VideoPass, both live and OnDemand, as will every session of MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3.

“Our agreement with MotoGP further cements NBC Sports as the Home of Motorsports and enhances our comprehensive racing portfolio,” said Jon Miller, president of programming on NBC Sports and NBCSN. “We’re excited to bring MotoGP to viewers across the country and showcase the world’s premier motorcycle road racing series.”

"I am delighted to announce this agreement with NBC Sports Group and see MotoGP broadcast on NBC and NBCSN,” added Manel Arroyo, managing director of Dorna Sports. “A giant of sports and motorsport broadcasting such as NBC will prove a valuable partner, and in an important market for MotoGP both now and historically.

“Some of our greatest MotoGP and WorldSBK Champions are American and have contributed such incredible chapters to the history of motorcycle racing, and we are delighted to see more of those chapters now have a new home thanks to this agreement with NBC Sports Group.”

In addition to its MotoGP coverage, NBC Sports will present six races of the FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) on NBCSN in 2020, beginning Monday, March 2.

2020 MotoGP broadcasts on NBC Sports Group platforms

Date Race/Track Network Time (ET)
Sun., March 8 Qatar Grand Prix* NBCSN 12:30 p.m.
Sun., March 22 Thailand Grand Prix* NBCSN 3:30 p.m.
Sun., April 5 Grand Prix of the Americas NBCSN 2:30 p.m.
Sun., April 19 Argentina Grand Prix NBCSN 2:30 p.m.
Sun., May 3 Spanish Grand Prix* NBC 1:30 p.m.
Sun., May 17 French Grand Prix NBCSN 7:30 a.m.
Sun., May 31 Italian Grand Prix NBCSN 7:30 a.m.
Sun., June 7 Catalunya Grand Prix NBCSN 7:30 a.m.
Sun., June 21 German Grand Prix* NBCSN 6:30 a.m.
Sun., June 28 Dutch TT* NBC 4:30 p.m.
Sun., July 12 Finnish Grand Prix* NBCSN 1:30 p.m.
Sun., August 9 Czech Grand Prix* NBCSN 8:30 p.m.
Sun., August 16 Austrian Grand Prix* NBCSN 7 p.m.
Sun., August 30 British Grand Prix* NBCSN 6:30 p.m.
Sun., September 13 San Marino Grand Prix* NBCSN 2:30 p.m.
Sun., October 4 Aragon Grand Prix* NBCSN 7 p.m.
Sun, October 18 Japanese Grand Prix* NBCSN 7 p.m.
Sun., October 25 Australian Grand Prix* NBC 3 p.m.
Sun., November 1 Malaysian Grand Prix* NBCSN 7 p.m.
Sun., November 15 Valencia Grand Prix* NBC 1:30 p.m.

*denotes same-day delay

2020 World Superbike coverage on NBC Sports Network

Date Race/Location Network Time (ET)
Mon., March 2 Australia* NBCSN 6 p.m.
Sun., March 29 Spain* NBCSN 2:30 p.m.
Mon., April 20 Netherlands* NBCSN 12:30 a.m.
Sun., May 10 Italy* NBCSN 5:30 p.m.
Sun., September 20 Catalunya NBCSN 7 p.m.
Mon., October 12 Argentina* NBCSN 3:30 p.m.

*denotes delayed coverage

Marquez: Alex must "earn" Honda contract renewal

Marquez: Alex must "earn" Honda contract renewal
Series MotoGP , World Superbike
Author David Malsher-Lopez

