Netflix partners “Fast and Furious” writer for MotoGP-inspired film
Following the success of "F1: The Movie", a fictional MotoGP-inspired film is in the works with Alan Ritchson set to star
Netflix is reportedly working with Hollywood actor Alan Ritchson to prepare a new heist thriller with MotoGP as its backdrop.
According to Jay Penske's Deadline media outlet, the streaming giant has formed a creative partnership with Ritchson after he recently starred in one of its major 2026 hits, the War Machine.
As a result of this partnership, created through Ritchson's production company Dancing Skeleton, various projects are expected to emerge for the platform, and the first will be an as-yet-untitled heist thriller set in the world of MotoGP.
According to the report, Ritchson himself will star in the film, while screenwriter Chris Morgan will be in charge of developing the story.
Before War Machine, the American actor was known for playing Jack Reacher in the Amazon Prime series Reacher, and previously portrayed Aquaman in the series Smallville. He also undertook roles in comedy Blue Mountain State, and appeared in successful film franchises such as The Hunger Games and Fast and Furious.
Alan Ritchson will play a MotoGP prodigy in the film
Photo by: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
The first outline of the film's plot suggests it will revolve around a gang of motorcycle thieves who begin stealing priceless antiquities around the world. Interpol will recruit a former MotoGP prodigy (Ritchson) to catch them, until he realises that the ringleader could be his younger brother - who was long believed to be dead.
The report explained that those behind the film pitch the project as 'Fast and Furious with motorcycles', which excited the studio given the screenwriter's connections to the Universal franchise. Morgan previously helped relaunch the automotive series, writing seven films starting with Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift.
This new project will have the full support of MotoGP. The championship run by MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group (formerly Dorna) has signed an agreement to help as an advisor on the film and will collaborate on its development.
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